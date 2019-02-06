Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Provides Results for December 31, 2018
0
02/06/2019 | 07:00pm EST
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the
“Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the three and
nine months ended December 31, 2018.
Quarter ended December 31, 2018 Highlights ─ compared to December 31,
2017
Net sales of $176.4 million increased $20.9 million, mainly driven by
a 13% increase in overall volumes.
Gross profit of $117.5 million (66.6% of net sales compared to 66.2%)
increased $14.6 million.
Research and development (R&D) expenses of $14.7 million decreased
$2.7 million.
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of
$23.9 million increased $2.1 million.
Operating income of $78.9 million (44.8% of net sales compared to
39.7%) increased $17.2 million.
Interest and other financial income increased $3.4 million to $8.4
million.
Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $30.7 million increased $27.0 million,
principally the result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar vs. the
Canadian dollar. The FX impact is mainly balance sheet driven.
Tax expense of $25.8 million decreased $28.7 million; with the
effective tax rate of 21.6% compared to 76.6%. The prior year quarter
tax provision includes a $38.0 million expense for the estimated
impact of the re-measurement of the Company's estimated net deferred
tax asset at December 31, 2017, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act. Excluding the impact from the one-time re-measurement, the
Company's tax expense in the prior year quarter would have been
approximately $16.4 million with an effective tax rate of 23.1%.
Net income attributable to Taro was $93.5 million compared to $18.0
million, a $75.5 million increase, resulting in diluted earnings per
share of $2.40 compared to $0.45. Excluding the impact of the
aforementioned one-time tax re-measurement in the prior year quarter,
net income attributable to Taro would have been $54.8 million, or
diluted earnings per share of $1.37.
Nine Months ended December 31, 2018 Highlights ─ compared to December
31, 2017
Net sales of $490.0 million increased $3.3 million, mainly driven by
an 8.7% increase in overall volumes.
Gross profit of $326.2 million (66.6% of net sales compared to 70.8%)
decreased $18.4 million.
R&D expenses of $42.7 million decreased $7.4 million principally due
to the timing of clinical studies.
SG&A of $66.7 million increased $2.2 million.
Operating income of $220.8 million (45.1% of net sales compared to
46.9%) decreased $7.4 million.
Interest and other financial income increased $11.3 million to $25.3
million.
FX income of $34.7 million compared to FX expense of $48.5 million ─ a
favorable impact of $83.2 million, principally the result of the
strengthening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian dollar. The FX
impact is mainly balance sheet driven.
Tax expense of $59.1 million decreased $12.2 million; with the
effective tax rate of 20.9% compared to 36.5%. Excluding the impact of
the one-time tax re-measurement, the prior year tax expense would have
been approximately $33.3 million with an effective tax rate of 17.0%.
Net income attributable to Taro was $223.3 million compared to $124.9
million, a $98.5 million increase, resulting in diluted earnings per
share of $5.71 compared to $3.10. Excluding the impact of the one-time
tax re-measurement, prior year net income attributable to Taro would
have been $161.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $4.01.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash flow provided by operations for the nine months ended December
31, 2018, was $265.1 million compared to $225.8 million for the nine
months ended December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2018, cash, including short-term bank deposits and
marketable securities (both short and long-term) decreased $332.8
million to $1.3 billion from March 31, 2018. The decrease reflects the
impact from the $500.0 million special dividend paid in December 2018
and the $72.2 million impact from the Company’s share repurchases.
Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “While we are pleased with this
quarters’ results and encouraged by the increase in our overall volumes,
we are cautiously optimistic about viewing this as a continuing trend
because the challenging generic landscape continues. The recently
completed $250 million share repurchase program and payment of the $500
million special dividend, demonstrates our commitment to create
shareholder value.” Mr. Baldota continued, “Our strong balance sheet and
operating cash flow continues to provide us with the flexibility to
consider a variety of operational and strategic growth opportunities to
further maximize stockholder return over the longer term. We remain
committed to maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy.”
FDA Approvals and Filings
The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) for three Abbreviated New Drug Applications
(“ANDAs”); Minoxidil Topical Aerosol, 5% (For Men), Tretinoin Cream USP,
0.1% and Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.05%. The Company currently has a total
of twenty-seven ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including eight tentative
approvals.
Special Dividend - Returning Capital to
Shareholders
On November 5, 2018, the Taro Board of Directors declared a $500 million
special cash dividend on Taro ordinary shares. The special dividend was
paid on December 28, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of
business on December 11, 2018.
Share Repurchase Program - Returning Capital to
Shareholders
On January 15, 2019, the Company announced the completion of its $250.0
million share repurchase of ordinary shares. The Company bought back
2,493,378 of its ordinary shares in open market transactions, in
accordance with a 10b5-1 program, at an average price of $100.28 per
share. The repurchase program was announced by the Company on November
23, 2016, and was completed on January 11, 2019.
Taro to Discontinue Promoting U.S. Branded
Products
The Board of Directors approved the Company to discontinue the promotion
of its U.S. Branded products effective March 31, 2019. This action is
expected to have an immaterial impact on the net sales of the Company.
The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is
unaudited and could be subject to change.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based
pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers
through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the
highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on
the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in
the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present
fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company.The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in
conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements
included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the
SEC.
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995.These statements include, but are not limited to,
statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate
to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or
“expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to
the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial
information, and estimates of financial results and information for
fiscal year 2019.Although the Company believes the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable
assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be
attained.Factors that could cause actual results to differ
include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry
and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position,
litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United
States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and
legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other
risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including
its Annual Reports on Form 20-F.Forward-looking statements are
applicable only as of the date on which they are made.The
Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
**Financial Tables Follow**
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales, net
$
176,381
$
155,461
$
489,972
$
486,697
Cost of sales
58,838
52,545
163,785
142,118
Gross profit
117,543
102,916
326,187
344,579
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
14,726
17,457
42,726
50,110
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
23,883
21,830
66,650
64,421
Settlements and loss contingencies
—
1,860
(4,000
)
1,860
Operating income
78,934
61,769
220,811
228,188
Financial (income) expense, net:
Interest and other financial income
(8,388
)
(4,962
)
(25,302
)
(14,040
)
Foreign exchange (income) expense
(30,702
)
(3,718
)
(34,706
)
48,506
Other gain, net
1,398
622
1,910
1,430
Income before income taxes
119,422
71,071
282,729
195,152
Tax expense
25,752
54,411
59,083
71,262
Income from continuing operations
93,670
16,660
223,646
123,890
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Taro
—
(47
)
—
(239
)
Net income
93,670
16,613
223,646
123,651
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
164
(1,359
)
303
(1,212
)
Net income attributable to Taro
$
93,506
$
17,972
$
223,343
$
124,863
Net income per ordinary share from continuing operations
attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
2.40
$
0.45
$
5.71
$
3.10
Net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations
attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
—
$
(0.00
)
*
$
—
$
(0.00
)
*
Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
2.40
$
0.45
$
5.71
$
3.10
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per
share:
Basic and Diluted
38,938,963
40,079,339
39,134,563
40,294,226
* Amount is less than $0.01
May not foot due to rounding.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
2018
2018
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
566,469
$
576,611
Short-term and current maturities of long-term bank deposits
—
296,188
Marketable securities
488,582
549,821
Accounts receivable and other:
Trade, net
223,791
206,455
Corporate tax receivable
11,259
100,380
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
23,600
22,585
Inventories
148,047
144,595
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,461,748
1,896,635
Long-term deposits and marketable securities
260,426
225,639
Property, plant and equipment, net
197,896
193,727
Deferred income taxes
118,915
87,257
Other assets
30,533
29,952
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,069,518
$
2,433,210
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
32,500
$
25,697
Other current liabilities
186,139
190,059
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
218,639
215,756
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
5,360
7,055
TOTAL LIABILITIES
223,999
222,811
Taro shareholders' equity
1,839,976
2,205,158
Non-controlling interest
5,543
5,241
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,069,518
$
2,433,210
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
223,646
$
123,651
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,738
12,022
Realized gain on sale of marketable securities and long-lived assets
18
96
Change in derivative instruments, net
5,881
(4,641
)
Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances,
marketable securities and bank deposits
(49,688
)
56,903
Deferred income taxes, net
741
61,540
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables, net
(18,439
)
6,704
Increase in inventories, net
(6,795
)
(5,261
)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables, income tax receivable,
prepaid expenses and other
86,425
(28,957
)
Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables
8,810
3,513
Loss from marketable securities, net
792
225
Net cash provided by operating activities
265,129
225,795
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(19,526
)
(17,742
)
Investment in other intangible assets
(2,669
)
(1,608
)
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net
225,503
225,895
Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets
70,685
187,725
Proceeds from (investment in) marketable securities, net
24,742
(598,578
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
298,735
(204,308
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(72,191
)
(54,921
)
Dividends paid
(500,000
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(572,191
)
(54,921
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,815
)
2,228
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(10,142
)
(31,206
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
576,611
600,399
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
566,469
$
569,193
Cash Paid during the year for:
Income taxes
$
51,487
$
42,636
Cash Received during the year for:
Income taxes
$
(78,367
)
$
(44
)
Non-cash investing transactions:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts
payable