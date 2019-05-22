Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019
05/22/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the
“Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter
and year ended March 31, 2019.
Quarter ended March 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2018
Net sales of $179.9 million increased $4.7 million, mainly driven by a
4.1% increase in overall volumes.
Gross profit of $119.5 million (66.4% of net sales compared to 67.9%)
increased $0.6 million.
Research and development (R&D) expenses of $20.5 million remained in
line with prior year.
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of
$23.3 million decreased $0.5 million.
Operating income of $75.4 million (41.9% of net sales compared to
42.7%) increased $0.6 million.
Interest and other financial income increased $2.3 million to $8.2
million.
Foreign Exchange (FX) expense of $9.4 million compared to income of
$16.0 million - an unfavorable impact of $25.4 million, principally
the result of the weakening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian
dollar. The FX impact is mainly balance sheet driven.
Tax expense of $15.6 million increased $5.0 million; with the
effective tax rate of 21.1% compared to 11.0%.
Net income attributable to Taro was $58.4 million compared to $86.3
million, a $27.9 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per
share of $1.52 compared to $2.17.
Year ended March 31, 2019 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2018
Net sales of $669.9 million increased $8.0 million, mainly driven by a
7.5% increase in overall volumes.
Gross profit of $445.7 million (66.5% of net sales compared to 70.0%)
decreased $17.8 million.
R&D expenses of $63.2 million decreased $7.2 million, principally due
to the continuous evaluation of our portfolio and adjusting for viable
development of products.
SG&A of $90.0 million increased $1.8 million.
Operating income of $296.2 million (44.2% of net sales compared to
45.8%) decreased $6.8 million.
Interest and other financial income increased $13.6 million to $33.5
million.
FX income of $25.3 million compared to FX expense of $32.5 million - a
favorable impact of $57.8 million, principally the result of the
strengthening of the U.S. dollar vs. the Canadian dollar. The FX
impact is mainly balance sheet driven.
Tax expense of $74.7 million decreased $7.2 million; with the
effective tax rate of 20.9% compared to 28.0%. During the third
quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $38.0 million expense for the
impact of the re-measurement of the Company's estimated net deferred
tax asset, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding the
impact from the one-time re-measurement, the tax expense would have
been $44.0 million with an effective tax rate of 15.0%.
Net income attributable to Taro was $281.8 million compared to $211.2
million, a $70.6 million increase, resulting in diluted earnings per
share of $7.23 compared to $5.26. Excluding the impact of the one-time
tax re-measurement, prior year net income attributable to Taro would
have been $248.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $6.18.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash flow provided by operations for the year ended March 31, 2019 was
$323.7, similar to the year ended March 31, 2018.
As of March 31, 2019, cash, including short-term bank deposits and
marketable securities (both short and long-term) decreased $294.6
million to $1.4 billion from March 31, 2018. The decrease reflects the
impact from the $500.0 million special dividend paid in December 2018
and the $88.8 million impact from the completion of the Company’s
share repurchase program.
Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO stated, “Despite the challenging market
conditions we face due primarily to the continuing pricing pressure, our
team has delivered a good performance. With a clearly defined strategy,
we are shaping our business and product portfolio with internal and
inorganic developments. This effort is aimed at doing more for patients
and staying relevant for our customers.”
FDA Approvals and Filings
The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) for five Abbreviated New Drug Applications
(“ANDAs”): Minoxidil Topical Aerosol, 5% (for women); Clobazam Oral
Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL; Naftifine Hydrochloride Gel USP, 2%; Dapsone
Tablets USP, 25 mg and 100 mg and Deferiprone Tablets 500mg. The Company
currently has a total of twenty-six ANDAs awaiting FDA approval,
including eight tentative approvals.
The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is
unaudited and could be subject to change.
**Financial Tables Follow**
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Sales, net
$
179,921
$
175,216
$
669,893
$
661,913
Cost of sales
60,384
56,287
224,169
198,405
Gross profit
119,537
118,929
445,724
463,508
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
20,512
20,308
63,238
70,418
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
23,321
23,775
89,971
88,196
Settlements and loss contingencies
322
24
(3,678
)
1,884
Operating income
75,382
74,822
296,193
303,010
Financial (income) expense, net:
Interest and other financial income
(8,241
)
(5,894
)
(33,542
)
(19,934
)
Foreign exchange expense (income)
9,397
(16,041
)
(25,309
)
32,465
Other (loss) gain, net
(100
)
458
1,810
1,889
Income before income taxes
74,126
97,215
356,854
292,368
Tax expense
15,649
10,691
74,732
81,954
Income from continuing operations
58,477
86,524
282,122
210,414
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to Taro
—
(96
)
—
(335
)
Net income
58,477
86,428
282,122
210,079
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
42
141
345
(1,071
)
Net income attributable to Taro
$
58,435
$
86,287
$
281,777
$
211,150
Net income per ordinary share from continuing operations
attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
1.52
$
2.17
$
7.23
$
5.27
Net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations
attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
—
$
(0.00
)
*
$
—
$
(0.01
)
Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
1.52
$
2.17
$
7.23
$
5.26
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per
share:
Basic and Diluted
38,548,516
39,729,942
38,990,058
40,155,087
* Amount is less than $0.01
May not foot due to rounding.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
567,451
$
576,611
Short-term and current maturities of long-term bank deposits
—
296,188
Marketable securities
481,883
549,821
Accounts receivable and other:
Trade, net
237,945
206,455
Corporate tax receivable
25,969
100,380
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
21,393
22,585
Inventories
148,079
144,595
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,482,720
1,896,635
Long-term deposits and marketable securities
304,322
225,639
Property, plant and equipment, net
206,242
193,727
Deferred income taxes
110,974
87,257
Other assets
31,068
29,952
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,135,326
$
2,433,210
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
35,060
$
25,697
Other current liabilities
181,761
190,059
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
216,821
215,756
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
7,383
7,055
TOTAL LIABILITIES
224,204
222,811
Taro shareholders' equity
1,905,536
2,205,158
Non-controlling interest
5,586
5,241
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,135,326
$
2,433,210
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Year Ended March 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
282,122
$
210,079
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,597
16,496
Realized loss on sale of marketable securities and long-lived assets
27
275
Change in derivative instruments, net
3,115
(893
)
Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances,
marketable securities and bank deposits
(29,533
)
34,970
Deferred income taxes, net
12,262
56,007
Increase in trade receivables, net
(32,088
)
(2,297
)
Increase in inventories, net
(5,515
)
(1,978
)
Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid
expenses and other
74,256
12,644
Increase (decrease) in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and
other payables
529
(936
)
Income from marketable securities, net
(63
)
(678
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
323,709
323,689
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(27,018
)
(26,886
)
Investment in other intangible assets
(3,666
)
(2,650
)
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net
225,503
161,032
Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets
70,685
396,281
Investment in marketable securities, net
(8,368
)
(770,490
)
Proceeds from the sale of long-lived assets
—
1,075
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
257,136
(241,638
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(88,849
)
(106,986
)
Dividends paid
(500,000
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(588,849
)
(106,986
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,156
)
1,147
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(9,160
)
(23,788
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
576,611
600,399
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
567,451
$
576,611
Cash Paid during the year for:
Income taxes
$
71,096
$
55,051
Cash Received during the year for:
Income taxes
$
69,436
$
36,668
Non-cash investing transactions:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts
payable