Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.
Quarter ended March 31, 2020 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2019
Net sales of $174.9 million decreased $5.0 million.
Gross profit of $102.3 million (58.5% of net sales compared to 66.4%) decreased $17.3 million.
Research and development (R&D) expenses of $15.8 million decreased $4.7 million.
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $29.1 million increased $5.8 million.
Operating income of $57.2 million (32.7% of net sales compared to 41.9%) decreased $18.2 million.
Interest and other financial income of $6.6 million decreased $1.6 million.
Foreign Exchange (FX) income of $3.7 million compared to FX expense of $9.4 million in the comparable period, an increase of $13.1 million ─principally the result of the commencement of hedging accounting in accordance with ASU No. 2017-12 and the change in our Canadian subsidiary’s functional currency to U.S. dollar.
Tax expense of $13.9 million decreased $1.7 million, with a resulting effective tax rate of 20.4% compared to 21.1%.
Net income attributable to Taro was $54.2 million compared to $58.4 million, a $4.2 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.42 compared to $1.52.
Year ended March 31, 2020 Highlights ─ compared to March 31, 2019
Net sales of $644.8 million decreased $25.1 million.
Gross profit of $399.7 million (62.0% of net sales compared to 66.5%) decreased $46.0 million.
R&D expenses of $59.8 million decreased $3.5 million.
SG&A of $93.4 million increased $3.4 million.
Operating income of $246.5 million (38.2% of net sales compared to 44.2%) decreased $49.7 million.
Interest and other financial income of $33.6 million remained in line with the prior year.
FX income of $14.8 million compared to $25.3 million in 2019 ─ an unfavorable impact of $10.5 million – principally the result of the aforementioned commencement of hedging accounting and the change in our Canadian subsidiary’s functional currency to U.S. dollar effective April 1, 2019.
Tax expense of $53.5 million decreased $21.2 million, with a resulting effective tax rate of 17.9% compared to 20.9%; principally the result of non-recurring items in the current year.
Net income attributable to Taro was $244.2 million compared to $281.8 million, a $37.5 million decrease, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $6.35 compared to $7.23.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash flow provided by operations for the year ended March 31, 2020, was $271.6 million compared to $323.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (both short and long-term) increased $214.7 million to $1.6 billion from March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents reflects the impact from the $27.0 million Tender Offer paid in December 2019.
Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “Despite the leading market position of many of our products, we continue to face a challenging U.S. generic market. In the short-term, even as we commercialize recently approved products, we expect operations and profitability to be temporarily impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic—now more than ever, we continue to focus on better serving the needs of our customers and patients. We continue to concentrate on creating shareholder value by continuing our R&D investment, as well as exploring investments in inorganic strategic opportunities.”
FDA Approvals and Filings
The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for four Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”); Mupirocin Cream USP, 2%, Ivermectin Lotion, 0.5%, Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1% and Clocortolone Pivalate Cream USP, 0.1%. The Company currently has a total of twenty-one ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including five tentative approvals.
Earnings Call (8:00 am ET, May 20, 2020)
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants. This call will be accessible through an audio dial-in and a web-cast. Audio conference participants can dial-in on the numbers below:
An audio playback will be available for ten (10) days following the call.
The Company cautions that the foregoing financial information is unaudited and could be subject to change.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company “estimates,” “believes,” or “expects” to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company’s financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2020. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Sales, net
$
174,940
$
179,921
$
644,769
$
669,893
Cost of sales
72,668
60,384
245,044
224,169
Gross profit
102,272
119,537
399,725
445,724
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
15,799
20,512
59,777
63,238
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
29,111
23,321
93,413
89,971
Settlements and loss contingencies
150
322
—
(3,678
)
Operating income
57,212
75,382
246,535
296,193
Financial (income) expense, net:
Interest and other financial income
(6,633
)
(8,241
)
(33,645
)
(33,542
)
Foreign exchange (income) expense
(3,690
)
9,397
(14,837
)
(25,309
)
Other gain (loss), net
808
(100
)
3,018
1,810
Income before income taxes
68,343
74,126
298,035
356,854
Tax expense
13,920
15,649
53,485
74,732
Net income
54,423
58,477
244,550
282,122
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
225
42
309
345
Net income attributable to Taro
$
54,198
$
58,435
$
244,241
$
281,777
Net income per ordinary share attributable to Taro:
Basic and Diluted
$
1.42
$
1.52
$
6.35
$
7.23
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic and Diluted
38,258,337
38,548,516
38,460,056
38,990,058
May not foot due to rounding.
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
513,354
$
567,451
Marketable securities
595,383
481,883
Accounts receivable and other:
Trade, net
235,221
237,945
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
35,567
47,362
Inventories
153,073
148,079
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,532,598
1,482,720
Marketable securities
459,639
304,322
Property, plant and equipment, net
209,961
206,242
Deferred income taxes
106,693
110,974
Other assets
32,361
31,068
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,341,252
$
2,135,326
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
28,858
$
35,060
Other current liabilities
193,873
181,761
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
222,731
216,821
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
8,763
7,383
TOTAL LIABILITIES
231,494
224,204
Taro shareholders' equity
2,103,862
1,905,536
Non-controlling interest
5,896
5,586
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,341,252
$
2,135,326
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Year Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
244,550
$
282,122
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,383
18,597
Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets
28
27
Change in derivative instruments, net
(2,649
)
3,115
Effect of change in exchange rate on inter-company balances, marketable securities and bank deposits
(11,600
)
(29,533
)
Deferred income taxes, net
7,584
12,262
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
2,724
(32,088
)
Increase in inventories, net
(4,994
)
(5,515
)
Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivable, prepaid expenses and other
12,137
74,256
Increase in trade, income tax, accrued expenses, and other payables
782
529
Loss (income) from marketable securities, net
1,660
(63
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
271,605
323,709
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(26,610
)
(27,018
)
Investment in other intangible assets
(1,783
)
(3,666
)
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net
—
225,503
Proceeds from long-term deposits and other assets
—
70,685
Investment in marketable securities, net
(269,769
)
(8,368
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(298,162
)
257,136
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(26,984
)
(88,849
)
Dividends paid
—
(500,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,984
)
(588,849
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(556
)
(1,156
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(54,097
)
(9,160
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
567,451
576,611
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
513,354
$
567,451
Cash Paid during the year for:
Income taxes
$
54,536
$
71,096
Cash Received during the year for:
Income taxes
$
24,331
$
69,436
Non-cash investing transactions:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable