Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Terminates Agreement with NovaBiotics

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the
“Company”) announced today that it has terminated the license agreement
with NovaBiotics for the onychomycosis drug, Novexatin®.
As previously disclosed in May 2018, the Novexatin® clinical study did
not meet the main goal of a Phase IIb study under current guidelines of
the FDA and did not show superiority over the placebo. Upon further
analysis and evaluation, the Company has decided to terminate its
agreement with NovaBiotics.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based
pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers
through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the
highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.
About NovaBiotics
NovaBiotics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the
design and development of first-in-class anti-infectives for
difficult-to-treat, medically unmet diseases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005622/en/