TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TARO)

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TARO)
News

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : Terminates Agreement with NovaBiotics

09/28/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

License agreement for anti-fungal peptide treatment, Novexatin®

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) announced today that it has terminated the license agreement with NovaBiotics for the onychomycosis drug, Novexatin®.

As previously disclosed in May 2018, the Novexatin® clinical study did not meet the main goal of a Phase IIb study under current guidelines of the FDA and did not show superiority over the placebo. Upon further analysis and evaluation, the Company has decided to terminate its agreement with NovaBiotics.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

About NovaBiotics

NovaBiotics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of first-in-class anti-infectives for difficult-to-treat, medically unmet diseases.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 700 M
EBIT 2019 342 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,69x
Capitalization 3 857 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Itamar Karsenti Vice President & Head-Operations
Mariano Balaguer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Avi Avramoff Global Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.37%3 857
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%370 650
PFIZER21.20%256 057
NOVARTIS-0.63%220 912
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.51%209 469
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%187 044
