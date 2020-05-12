Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2020

Earnings Call to be Conducted Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 am ET

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for year ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Company will conduct an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Earnings Call (8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020)

To participate in this conference call, please dial the numbers provided below five to ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before the call. You can also hear the call via an audio webcast, details of which will be announced later on the Company website, www.taro.com. A transcript of this earnings call will also be available on the website.

Summary of events

Event Date and time Telephone number / website Earnings release May 19, 2020 (AMC) www.taro.com Earnings conference call May 20, 2020

8:00 am ET Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 421-0601

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (716) 247-5800

ID: 5275616



Via audio webcast, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com. Replay of conference call May 20, 2020 to

May 27, 2020 +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406

ID: 5275616



Via audio webcast playback, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

