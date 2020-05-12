Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

Earnings Call to be Conducted Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 am ET

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for year ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Company will conduct an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Earnings Call (8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020)

To participate in this conference call, please dial the numbers provided below five to ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before the call. You can also hear the call via an audio webcast, details of which will be announced later on the Company website, www.taro.com. A transcript of this earnings call will also be available on the website.

Summary of events

Event

Date and time

Telephone number / website

Earnings release

May 19, 2020 (AMC)

www.taro.com

Earnings conference call

May 20, 2020
8:00 am ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 421-0601
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (716) 247-5800
ID: 5275616

Via audio webcast, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com.

Replay of conference call

May 20, 2020 to
May 27, 2020

+1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406
ID: 5275616

Via audio webcast playback, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com.

About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
07:38pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Full Year Results on May 19, 2020
BU
04/06TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
BU
02/20TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Issues Voluntary Nationw..
BU
02/03TARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for December 31, 2019
BU
01/28TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 3..
BU
01/10TARO PHARMACEUTICALS U.S.A., INC. : Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lamotr..
BU
2019TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer
BU
2019TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Preliminary Results of Its Tender Off..
AQ
2019TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : CORRECTING and REPLACING Taro Announces Prelimi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 638 M
EBIT 2020 259 M
Net income 2020 249 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 2 545 M
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 94,00  $
Last Close Price 66,53  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Itamar Karsenti Vice President & Head-Operations
Daphne Yan Huang VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Avi Avramoff Global Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-21.95%2 626
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%392 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%302 073
PFIZER, INC.-2.76%211 639
NOVARTIS-10.02%196 771
MERCK & CO., INC-14.34%196 653
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group