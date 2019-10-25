Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.    TARO   IL0010827181

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(TARO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : to Announce Second Quarter Results on November 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

Earnings Call to Discuss Results to be Conducted Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00 am ET

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019.

The Company will conduct an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Earnings Call (8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019)

To participate in this conference call, please dial the numbers provided below five to ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before the call. You can also hear the call via an audio webcast, details of which will be announced later on the Company website, www.taro.com. A transcript of this earnings call will also be available on the website.

Summary of events

Event

Date and time

Telephone number/website

Earnings release

November 4, 2019 (AMC)

www.taro.com

Earnings conference call

November 5, 2019

8:00 am ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 421-0601

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (716) 247-5800

ID: 6684679

 

Via audio webcast, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com

Replay of conference call

November 5, 2019 to

November 12, 2019

+ 1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406

ID: 6684679

 

Via audio webcast playback, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
03:50pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Second Quarter Results on November ..
BU
08/08TARO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 201..
BU
07/31TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce First Quarter Results on August 8, ..
BU
06/24TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Annual Report on Form 20-F Available For Fiscal..
AQ
06/21TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Annual Report on Form 20-F Available For Fiscal..
BU
05/22TARO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/22TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Provides Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2..
BU
05/16TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Full Year Results on May 22, 2019
BU
02/06TARO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 693 M
EBIT 2020 303 M
Net income 2020 282 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,94x
Capitalization 2 994 M
Chart TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 105,00  $
Last Close Price 77,69  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uday Vijaykumar Baldota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi Chairman
Itamar Karsenti Vice President & Head-Operations
Mariano Balaguer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Avi Avramoff Global Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-8.21%2 994
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.20%336 494
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.45%250 418
MERCK AND COMPANY8.07%211 436
PFIZER-16.63%201 275
NOVARTIS16.26%197 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group