Taro Pharmaceutical Industries : to Announce Second Quarter Results on November 4, 2019

Earnings Call to Discuss Results to be Conducted Tuesday, November 5 at 8:00 am ET

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019.

The Company will conduct an earnings call at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Earnings Call (8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019)

To participate in this conference call, please dial the numbers provided below five to ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before the call. You can also hear the call via an audio webcast, details of which will be announced later on the Company website, www.taro.com. A transcript of this earnings call will also be available on the website.

Summary of events

Event Date and time Telephone number/website Earnings release November 4, 2019 (AMC) www.taro.com Earnings conference call November 5, 2019 8:00 am ET Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 421-0601 Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (716) 247-5800 ID: 6684679 Via audio webcast, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com Replay of conference call November 5, 2019 to November 12, 2019 + 1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 ID: 6684679 Via audio webcast playback, details of which will be made available on www.taro.com

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

