Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Taronis Technologies, Inc. – TRNX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (NASDAQ:
TRNX) from January 28, 2019 through February 12, 2019, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Taronis
investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Taronis did not have a contract with the City of San Diego; (2) Taronis
and its management had engaged in a scheme to defraud; and (3) that as a
result of the foregoing, Taronis’ public statements were materially
false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
