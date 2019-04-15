Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Taronis Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/15/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Taronis Technologies, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 28, 2019 and February 12, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 14, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Taronis did not hold any contracts with the City of San Diego. The Company and its management participated in a scheme to defraud. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Taronis, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23,4 M
EBIT 2019 -7,03 M
Net income 2019 -7,44 M
Debt 2019 13,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 24,0 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 557%
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Mahoney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Dingess Chairman
Clinton Rafe Dean Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Hauck Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Ermanno P. Santilli Chief Technology Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%6
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP18.02%980
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-9.22%864
GREEN PLAINS INC32.95%720
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG10.26%526
CROPENERGIES AG18.09%515
