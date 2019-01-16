RNS Number : 3038N Tarsus Group PLC 16 January 2019

16 January 2019

Tarsus Group plc (the "Company" or "Tarsus")

Application for Admission

Tarsus announces that in order to satisfy valid applications for the scrip dividend alternative in relation to its 2018 interim dividend of 3.3p per ordinary share of 5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), on 11 January 2019 the Company issued and allotted 8,503 Ordinary Shares. Elections under the scrip dividend alternative were received from 108 shareholders in respect of 832,562 Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 0.68 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company).

An application has been made for the 8,503 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place on 21 January 2019.

Subsequent to this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue as at the date of this notice is 122,653,791 with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 122,653,791.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Tarsus under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

