Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tarsus Group plc    TRS   JE00B3DG9318

TARSUS GROUP PLC

(TRS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/08 07:02:20 am
425 GBp   --.--%
07:10aTARSUS : Block Listing Application
PU
08/07TARSUS GROU : Tarsus Group
PU
08/07TARSUS : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tarsus : Block Listing Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

RNS Number : 4328I

Tarsus Group PLC

08 August 2019

8 August 2019

Tarsus Group plc (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 6,533,920 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), to be admitted to the Official List.

These Ordinary Shares to be listed will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares and will be issued pursuant to the exercise of options held under the following Company share plans:

  • the Tarsus Company Share Option Plan 2008;
  • the Tarsus 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan;
  • the Tarsus 2016 Executive Retention Plan; and
  • the Tarsus Company Share Option Plan 2018.

The block listing is expected to take effect at 08:00 am on 12 August 2019.

Enquiries:

Tarsus Group plc

Simon Smith, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 8846 2700

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSPPMBTMBMMBML

Disclaimer

Tarsus Group plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARSUS GROUP PLC
07:10aTARSUS : Block Listing Application
PU
08/07TARSUS GROU : Tarsus Group
PU
08/07TARSUS : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
08/07TARSUS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tarsus group PLC
PU
08/05TARSUS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
08/05TARSUS : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
08/01TARSUS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tarsus group PLC
PU
08/01TARSUS : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
07/29TARSUS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Tarsus Group Plc
PU
07/29TARSUS : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 142 M
EBIT 2019 50,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 79,9 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,24x
EV / Sales2020 4,87x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart TARSUS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tarsus Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARSUS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 387,50  GBp
Last Close Price 425,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,06%
Spread / Average Target -8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Douglas Emslie Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Neville David Buch Executive Chairman
Daniel Philip O'Brien Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Robert Thomas Ernest Ware Independent Non-Executive Director
David Stuart Gilbertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARSUS GROUP PLC57.70%634
FISERV INC40.18%71 332
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 376
CINTAS CORPORATION53.85%26 488
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES56.87%25 210
GLOBAL PAYMENTS53.08%24 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group