Tarsus : Block Listing Application

Tarsus Group PLC

08 August 2019

Tarsus Group plc (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 6,533,920 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), to be admitted to the Official List.

These Ordinary Shares to be listed will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares and will be issued pursuant to the exercise of options held under the following Company share plans:

the Tarsus Company Share Option Plan 2008;

the Tarsus 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan;

the Tarsus 2016 Executive Retention Plan; and

the Tarsus Company Share Option Plan 2018.

The block listing is expected to take effect at 08:00 am on 12 August 2019.

Enquiries:

Tarsus Group plc

Simon Smith, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 8846 2700

