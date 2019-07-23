Tarsus : Form 8.3 - TARSUS GRP PLC

RNS Number : 4179G
Tibra Trading Pty Limited
23 July 2019
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
|
1.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
(a) Full name of discloser:
|
Tibra Trading PTY LTD
|
|
|
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
|
|
|
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
|
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
|
|
|
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
|
|
|
beneficiaries must be named.
|
|
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
TARSUS GRP PLC
|
|
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
|
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
|
|
|
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
|
|
|
offeror/offeree:
|
|
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
22nd July 2019
|
|
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
|
|
|
practicable date prior to the disclosure
|
|
(f)
|
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
|
|
|
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
|
N/A
|
|
other party to the offer?
|
|
|
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
|
|
|
"N/A"
|
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
-
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
Short positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
%
|
Number
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owned and/or controlled:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|
1,355,380
|
|
1.101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including options) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreements to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase/sell:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
1,355,380
|
|
1.101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
-
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
-
Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of
|
Price per unit
|
security
|
|
securities
|
(GBP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Cash-settledderivative transactions
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Nature of dealing
|
Number of
|
Price per
|
relevant
|
description
|
e.g. opening/closing a
|
reference
|
unit
|
security
|
e.g. CFD
|
long/short position,
|
securities
|
|
|
|
increasing/reducing a
|
|
|
|
|
long/short position
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
308,725
|
4.245
|
Shares
|
SWAP
|
increasing a long position
|
|
-
Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
-
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Writing,
|
Number
|
Exercise
|
Type
|
Expiry
|
Option
|
relevant
|
description
|
purchasing,
|
of
|
price
|
e.g.
|
date
|
money
|
security
|
e.g. call
|
selling,
|
securities
|
per unit
|
American,
|
|
paid/
|
|
option
|
varying etc.
|
to which
|
|
European
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
etc.
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Exercise
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Exercising/
|
Number of
|
Exercise price
|
relevant
|
description
|
exercised
|
securities
|
per unit
|
security
|
e.g. call option
|
against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant
|
Nature of dealing
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if
|
security
|
e.g. subscription,
|
|
applicable)
|
|
conversion
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. OTHER INFORMATION
-
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
-
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
-
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
-
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
|
(c)
|
Attachments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
|
NO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
23rd July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Contact name:
|
Florence Griffin
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone number:
|
+971 5 4403 4803
|
|
|
|
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
