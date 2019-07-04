Log in
Tarsus : Form 8.3 - Tarsus PLC

07/04/2019 | 06:03am EDT

RNS Number : 5183E

Wellington Management Group LLP

04 July 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a)

Full name of discloser:

Wellington Management Group LLP

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from

1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the

trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form

Tarsus Group Plc

relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d)

If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and

specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e)

Date position held/dealing undertaken:

03 July 2019

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the

disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures

NO

in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common Stock (JE00B3DG9318)

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

3,867,405

3.14 %

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

Total

3,867,405 *

3.14 %

*Wellington Management Group LLP does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 908,656 shares that are included in the total above.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Common Stock (JE00B3DG9318)

Sale

150,000

4.2800 GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a

Number of reference

Price per unit

relevant

long/short position, increasing/reducing a

securities

security

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product description

Writing, purchasing,

Number of securities

Exercise price

Type e.g.

Expiry date

Option

relevant

e.g. call option

selling, varying etc.

to which option

per unit

American,

money

security

relates

European etc.

paid/

received

per unit

  1. Exercise

Class of relevant

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

security

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g.

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

subscription, conversion

4.OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

04 July 2019

Contact name

Meredith Smart

Telephone number

44-20-7126-6311

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETUSSKRKOABRRR

Disclaimer

Tarsus Group plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 10:02:09 UTC
