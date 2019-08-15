Tarsus : Removal - Tarsus Group PLC

RNS Number : 0523J

15 August 2019

NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST

15/08/2019 08:00

REMOVAL

Tarsus Group PLC

The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 15/08/2019 08:00:

Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of 5p Premium Equity JE00B3DG9318 ● each; fully paid Commercial Companies

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

∼Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

