TARSUS GROUP PLC

(TRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/14 02:30:00 am
424 GBp   --.--%
Tarsus : Removal - Tarsus Group PLC

08/15/2019 | 03:46am EDT

RNS Number : 0523J

Official List

15 August 2019

NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST

15/08/2019 08:00

REMOVAL

Tarsus Group PLC

The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 15/08/2019 08:00:

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Ordinary Shares of 5p

Premium Equity

JE00B3DG9318 ●

each; fully paid

Commercial Companies

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOTEAEPLFAFNEFF

Disclaimer

Tarsus Group plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:46:08 UTC
