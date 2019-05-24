Tarsus : Scrip Dividend Alternative

RNS Number : 1882A

Tarsus Group PLC

24 May 2019

24 May 2019

Tarsus Group plc

Scrip Dividend Alternative

In view of the announcement released today regarding a firm intention by Tiger Acquisitions UK Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of funds advised by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP) to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative for the final dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Final Dividend").

As a result, all shareholders on the register of members on 24 May 2019 will receive the Final Dividend in cash on 5 July 2019, subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 19 June 2019. Any standing scrip dividend elections made under the Company's mandate scheme will not be valid in respect of the Final Dividend.

