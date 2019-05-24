Log in
TARSUS GROUP PLC

(TRS)
05/24 05:21:45 pm
435.0000 GBp   +39.42%
Tarsus : Scrip Dividend Alternative

05/24/2019 | 11:03am EDT

RNS Number : 1882A

Tarsus Group PLC

24 May 2019

LEI: 213800GSUYWMBLZRNJ58

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 May 2019

Tarsus Group plc

(the "Company")

Scrip Dividend Alternative

In view of the announcement released today regarding a firm intention by Tiger Acquisitions UK Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of funds advised by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP) to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative for the final dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 (the "Final Dividend").

As a result, all shareholders on the register of members on 24 May 2019 will receive the Final Dividend in cash on 5 July 2019, subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on 19 June 2019. Any standing scrip dividend elections made under the Company's mandate scheme will not be valid in respect of the Final Dividend.

Enquiries:

Tarsus Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 8846 2700

Simon Smith (Company Secretary)

Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (Financial adviser and joint

+44 (0) 20 7545 8000

corporate broker the Company)

Alastair Blackman

James Arculus

Simon Hollingsworth (Corporate Broking)

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint corporate broker the Company)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ed Knight

Nick Prowting

Max Irwin

Publication on a website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.tarsus.com by no later than 12:00 (London time) on the business day immediately following the date of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Notice related to financial advisers

Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German Banking Law (competent authority: European Central Bank) and, in the United Kingdom, by the Prudential Regulation Authority. It is subject to supervision by the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, and is subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. Details about the extent of its authorisation and regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority, and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority, are available on request. Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch ("Deutsche Bank"), is acting as financial adviser to the Company and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank, nor for providing advice in relation to the matters described in this announcement. Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Deutsche Bank in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Peel Hunt LLP, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client

in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Peel Hunt LLP nor for providing advice in relation to matters described in this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVUSOSRKWAVUAR

Disclaimer

Tarsus Group plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:02:10 UTC
