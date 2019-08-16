TART HOSP : Target Hospitality Announces $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $75 million. The authorization of the repurchase program is strategically consistent with the Company’s capital allocation priorities to simultaneously invest in growth, maintain a strong balance sheet, and deploy capital into value enhancing initiatives.

Stephen Robertson, Chairman of Target Hospitality, stated, “The stock repurchase authorization reinforces the Board of Directors’ complete confidence in the strength and resilience of our business model as well as our long-term growth prospects. Given our robust balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, the flexibility to opportunistically repurchase shares while concurrently executing our growth plan underscores our commitment to a shareholder enhancing, returns-focused capital allocation strategy. We look forward to executing this program while continuing to invest in growth – whether they be new builds, expansions, or acquisitions - to generate superior returns for our stockholders.”

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock through various means, including open market transactions, block purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The timing and amount of any repurchases under this program will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of Company’s common stock, corporate considerations, Company’s working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The program may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice. The Company anticipates funding for this program to come from available sources of liquidity, including cash on hand and future cash flow.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value-added hospitality services company in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors and its growing network of communities is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: operational, economic, political and regulatory risks; our ability to effectively compete in the specialty rental accommodations and hospitality services industry; effective management of our communities; natural disasters and other business disruptions; the effect of changes in state building codes on marketing our buildings; changes in demand within a number of key industry end-markets and geographic regions; our reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; failure to retain key personnel; increases in raw material and labor costs; the effect of impairment charges on our operating results; our inability to recognize deferred tax assets and tax loss carry forwards; our future operating results fluctuating, failing to match performance or to meet expectations; our exposure to various possible claims and the potential inadequacy of our insurance; unanticipated changes in our tax obligations; our obligations under various laws and regulations; the effect of litigation, judgments, orders or regulatory proceedings on our business; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; global or local economic and political movements; our ability to effectively manage our credit risk and collect on our accounts receivable; our ability to fulfill Target Hospitality’s public company obligations; any failure of our management information systems; our ability to meet our debt service requirements and obligations; and such other risks as are set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

