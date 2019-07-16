Log in
TART HOSP : Target Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

07/16/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of specialty rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Target Hospitality has also scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 am Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2019 results.

Conference Call:

To participate in the audio conference call, dial-in to any of the following telephone numbers at least 5 minutes prior to scheduled start time:

Domestic:

1-877-423-9813

International:

1-201-689-8573

Reference:

Target Hospitality

Webcast:

The conference call will be available by live webcast and can be accessed through the Investors section of Target Hospitality’s website at www.TargetHospitality.com. Those interested in listening to the webcast should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Passcode:

13691855#

 

The conference call playback can be accessed through November 14, 2019.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value-added hospitality services company in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors and its growing network of communities is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.


