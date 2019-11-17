Taruga Minerals : Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia

18 November 2019

Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its Yagahong North gold and base metal project, Western Australia.

Yagahong North

Exploration licence E51/1832 is located 30km southeast of the regional centre of Meekatharra in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Company has previously undertaken a review of the historic exploration and activity in the region and reviewed aeromagnetic data (Figure 2) to prepare an updated geological model.

Following this review, the Company has designed an auger drilling sampling geochemical sampling program at Yagahong North. The auger drilling has commenced and is expected to be completed by the 21 November. The sampling program is a wide spaced reconnaissance test to follow up the anomalous cobalt geochemical sample registered in historical GSWA sampling as well as testing for gold and base metal mineralisation. The program will be completed with sample spacing of 80m between samples, and 500m between lines with a total of 6 gridlines running east-west for a total of approximately 18 line kilometres (Figure 3).

Samples from the program will be dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Perth, and will be analysed for gold and base metals in addition to cobalt and pathfinder minerals, due to its location and the presence of ultramafic units.