Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Taruga Minerals Limited    TAR   AU000000TAR7

TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED

(TAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
0.019 AUD   --.--%
10:20pTARUGA MINERALS : Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia
PU
11/06TARUGA MINERALS : Placement, Capital Raising and Board Changes
PU
2017TARUGA GOLD : DRC Transaction Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taruga Minerals : Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 10:20pm EST

18 November 2019

Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia

Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its Yagahong North gold and base metal project, Western Australia.

Yagahong North

Exploration licence E51/1832 is located 30km southeast of the regional centre of Meekatharra in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Company has previously undertaken a review of the historic exploration and activity in the region and reviewed aeromagnetic data (Figure 2) to prepare an updated geological model.

Following this review, the Company has designed an auger drilling sampling geochemical sampling program at Yagahong North. The auger drilling has commenced and is expected to be completed by the 21 November. The sampling program is a wide spaced reconnaissance test to follow up the anomalous cobalt geochemical sample registered in historical GSWA sampling as well as testing for gold and base metal mineralisation. The program will be completed with sample spacing of 80m between samples, and 500m between lines with a total of 6 gridlines running east-west for a total of approximately 18 line kilometres (Figure 3).

Samples from the program will be dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Perth, and will be analysed for gold and base metals in addition to cobalt and pathfinder minerals, due to its location and the presence of ultramafic units.

Figure 1: Yagahong North Project - E51/1832 Location plan

Figure 2: Yagahong North Project - Aeromagnetic data, reprocessed and historical

geochemical sampling

Figure 3: Proposed auger drilling sampling lines

For more information contact:

Mark Gasson

Gary Steinepreis

Executive Director

Director

Phone: +33 640 612 921

Phone: +61 8 9420 9300

Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Mark Gasson, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gasson is an Executive Director of Taruga Minerals Limited. Mr Gasson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Gasson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Taruga Gold Limited published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 03:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
10:20pTARUGA MINERALS : Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia
PU
11/06TARUGA MINERALS : Placement, Capital Raising and Board Changes
PU
2017TARUGA GOLD : DRC Transaction Update
PU
2017TARUGA GOLD : Acquisition of copper-cobalt project in the drc
PU
2017TARUGA GOLD : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
2017TARUGA GOLD : Tranche 2 Allotment and Cleansing Notice
PU
2016Taruga Gold Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
2016Taruga Gold Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
2016Taruga Gold Limited Quarterly Activities Report for June 2016
AW
2016Taruga Gold Ltd Board Changes
AW
More news
Chart TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taruga Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Richard Gasson Managing Director & Executive Director
Bernard M. Aylward Non-Executive Director
Gary Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Sheena Eckhof Executive Director
Sylvia Foong Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARUGA MINERALS LIMITED-52.50%2
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL47.76%43 866
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.59%29 160
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC8.24%16 192
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.83%9 737
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.17.50%8 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group