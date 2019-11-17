Taruga Minerals : Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia

18 November 2019
Auger Program commences at Yagahong North, Western Australia
Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX: TAR, Taruga or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its Yagahong North gold and base metal project, Western Australia.
Yagahong North
Exploration licence E51/1832 is located 30km southeast of the regional centre of Meekatharra in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Company has previously undertaken a review of the historic exploration and activity in the region and reviewed aeromagnetic data (Figure 2) to prepare an updated geological model.
Following this review, the Company has designed an auger drilling sampling geochemical sampling program at Yagahong North. The auger drilling has commenced and is expected to be completed by the 21 November. The sampling program is a wide spaced reconnaissance test to follow up the anomalous cobalt geochemical sample registered in historical GSWA sampling as well as testing for gold and base metal mineralisation. The program will be completed with sample spacing of 80m between samples, and 500m between lines with a total of 6 gridlines running east-west for a total of approximately 18 line kilometres (Figure 3).
Samples from the program will be dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Perth, and will be analysed for gold and base metals in addition to cobalt and pathfinder minerals, due to its location and the presence of ultramafic units.
Figure 1: Yagahong North Project - E51/1832 Location plan
Figure 2: Yagahong North Project - Aeromagnetic data, reprocessed and historical
geochemical sampling
Figure 3: Proposed auger drilling sampling lines
|
For more information contact:
|
|
Mark Gasson
|
Gary Steinepreis
|
Executive Director
|
Director
|
Phone: +33 640 612 921
|
Phone: +61 8 9420 9300
Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Mark Gasson, a Competent Person who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gasson is an Executive Director of Taruga Minerals Limited. Mr Gasson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Gasson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
Taruga Gold Limited published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 03:19:07 UTC