TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S.p.A.

TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI S.P.

(TAS)
Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S p A : TAS Group strengthens its market position in the Liquidity & Collateral Management segment

07/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Milan, 20 July 2020 - TAS S.p.A.(hereinafter the 'Company' or 'TAS'), leader in Italy in the supply of software and services for banking and financial applications, also present in Europe and America, announces that it has signed an agreement with Otik to add additional competence to the TAS organisation. Otik Srl is an ICT company specializing in software product design and consultancy in the Finance and Banking sector.

The operation is aimed at further strengthening TAS Group's leadership in the Italian and European banking market in the area of Liquidity & Collateral Management.

To date, almost 20 financial institutions and interbank service centers have chosen the TAS Aquarius solution for the migration to the new consolidated Target2 /T2-Securities platform.

The initiative undertaken by TAS is also aimed at tackling the launch of the ECMS (European Collateral Management System), the last step among the Eurosystem's Consolidated Target Services, on which TAS is already carrying out analyzes and developments, working in a collaborative manner through the Aquarius User Group in partnership with KPMG and Accenture.

Disclaimer

TAS - Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 15:30:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 53,4 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net income 2019 5,36 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2019 10,1 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 136 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,00x
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Valentino Bravi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dario Pardi Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Roberta Viglione Independent Non-Executive Director
Giancarlo Maria Albini Independent Non-Executive Director
Carlo Felice Maggi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI S.P.A.-19.15%155
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.99%86 787
ADYEN N.V.91.86%48 461
WORLDLINE17.18%15 473
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.125.52%8 353
SIMCORP A/S-5.35%4 366
