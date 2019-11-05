Taseko Mines : to release third quarter 2019 financial and production results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2019 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 21, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 842594#.

Russell Hallbauer

CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited