Taseko Mines : ​Taseko to Release Year-End 2018 Financial and Production Results

January 16, 2019, Vancouver, BC - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the 'Company') will release its year-end 2018 financial and production results after market close on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until February 20, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 572084 #.

For further information on Taseko, please see the Company's website tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - (778) 373-4533 or toll free 1 (877) 441-4533

Russell Hallbauer

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release

Back to the News Releases page