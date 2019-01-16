Log in
TASEKO MINES LTD (TKO)
01/16 05:39:59 pm
0.79 CAD   -2.47%
Taseko Mines : ​Taseko to Release Year-End 2018 Financial and Production Results

01/16/2019 | 06:09pm EST

January 16, 2019, Vancouver, BC - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the 'Company') will release its year-end 2018 financial and production results after market close on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until February 20, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 572084 #.

For further information on Taseko, please see the Company's website tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - (778) 373-4533 or toll free 1 (877) 441-4533

Russell Hallbauer
President and CEO


No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release

Disclaimer

Taseko Mines Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:08:05 UTC
