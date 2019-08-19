Log in
TASMAN RESOURCES LTD    TAS   AU000000TAS5

TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

(TAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
0.056 AUD   +1.82%
04:37aTASMAN RESOURCES : Clarification of Announcement of 6 August 2019
PU
08/18TASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete - Georgia Sales & Marketing Update
PU
08/15TASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete Colorado Sales & Marketing Update
PU
News 
News

Tasman Resources : Clarification of Announcement of 6 August 2019

0
08/19/2019 | 04:37am EDT

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

19 AUGUST 2019

CLARIFICATOIN OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 6 AUGUST 2019

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

19 August 2019

CLARIFICATION OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 6 AUGUST 2019

EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE® Pz APPROVED FOR USE BY SCDOT

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) wishes to clarify the statement made in its announcement of 6 August 2019 that the approval by the South Carolina Department of Transportation ("SCDOT") of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz followed "NTPEP (National Transportation Products Evaluation Program) approvals of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz".

Eden has been advised by NTPEP that it is inaccurate to claim a NTPEP approval for either product, as NTPEP "does not approve any products, but rather we perform evaluations on products, and make that data available to state Departments of Transportation for their use as part of their product approvals/qualifications within their individual states."

The process (which included a 12 months' evaluation of both products by NTPEP) that led to the addition by SCDOT of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz to the SCDOT Qualified Products List, was as described by NTPEP.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | edeninnovations.com

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:36:08 UTC
