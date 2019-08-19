Tasman Resources : Clarification of Announcement of 6 August 2019

ACN 009 253 187
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
19 AUGUST 2019
CLARIFICATOIN OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 6 AUGUST 2019
Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.
Background
Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).
Aaron Gates
Company Secretary
ACN 109 200 900
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
19 August 2019
CLARIFICATION OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 6 AUGUST 2019
EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE® Pz APPROVED FOR USE BY SCDOT
Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) wishes to clarify the statement made in its announcement of 6 August 2019 that the approval by the South Carolina Department of Transportation ("SCDOT") of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz followed "NTPEP (National Transportation Products Evaluation Program) approvals of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz".
Eden has been advised by NTPEP that it is inaccurate to claim a NTPEP approval for either product, as NTPEP "does not approve any products, but rather we perform evaluations on products, and make that data available to state Departments of Transportation for their use as part of their product approvals/qualifications within their individual states."
The process (which included a 12 months' evaluation of both products by NTPEP) that led to the addition by SCDOT of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz to the SCDOT Qualified Products List, was as described by NTPEP.
Gregory H. Solomon
Executive Chairman
