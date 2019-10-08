Tasman Resources : EdenCrete - Approval by Louisiana DOTD

ACN 009 253 187 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2019 EDENCRETE® AND EDENCRETE®Pz APPROVED BY LOUISIANA DOTD Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details. Background Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,634,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 36.24% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options). Aaron Gates Company Secretary Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866 Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2019 EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE®Pz APPROVED BY LOUISIANA DOTD EdenCrete® Products now Approved by DOTs in 14 States Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is pleased to announce that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development ("LaDOTD") has approved the use by LaDOTD of each of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz, and has listed both products as Approved Materials for Admixtures - Specific Performance. EdenCrete® products are now approved for use in the following 14 US States: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia (see Figure 1.). Figure 1. Current Status of US DOT Approvals of EdenCrete® Products These 14 States represent approximately: 30% of the total US population;

48,000 bridges that are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete;

35% of the total number of such bridges in the USA*; and

42% of the total area of the USA. EdenCrete® is currently in use in DOT projects in Georgia, Colorado and Texas. * DOT Fact Sheets Highlight Grim State of US Roads and Bridges - 9 July 2015 Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889 Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | edeninnovations.com

BACKGROUND The EdenCrete® range of products are Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additives that enhance a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete. One of the primary target markets for the EdenCrete® products is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, and a wide range of shotcrete applications, ready mix concrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products. Gregory H. Solomon Executive Chairman 2