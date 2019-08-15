Tasman Resources : EdenCrete Colorado Sales & Marketing Update

ACN 009 253 187 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 15 AUGUST 2019 EDENCRETE® COLORADO SALES AND MARKETING UPDATE Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details. Background Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options). Aaron Gates Company Secretary Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866 Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 15 August 2019 EDENCRETE® - COLORADO SALES and MARKETING UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS Number of repeat EdenCrete® customers continues its growth since July 2018:

O Number of regional ready mix operators using it on a regular basis has increased 700% from 1 to 8, including two more added in July 2019.

O Number of repeat contractors ® increased 500% from 2 to 12, including two more added in July 2019.

O Number of repeat contractors for shotcrete applications increased 1,200% from 1 to 13, including four more in July 2019.

CDOT trial of EdenCrete® on I-70 Interstate Highway to take place DETAILS Since the last Colorado sales and marketing update announced on the ASX (see Eden announcement ASX:EDE - 25 June 2019), the rapid growth in both the number of ready mix operators and regional contractors using EdenCrete® on a regular basis for a wide range of applications including shotcrete, has continued to accelerate. In consequence the growth rate in the level of sales of EdenCrete® products in Colorado has also continued to accelerate. Regional ready mix operators in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis The number of regional ready mix plants in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis in their standard concrete mixes, has now increased since July 2018 by 700% (from 1 to 8), including two more plants having been added in last month. Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889 Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

Number of general contractors in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis The number of general contractors in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis in their standard concrete mixes for a wide range of applications including for slabs and driveways, has continued to grow and has now increased since July 2018, by 500% (from 2 to 12), including two more contractors having been added in last month. Number of shotcrete contractors in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis The number of shotcrete contractors in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis for variety of shotcrete applications has now increased by 1,200% (from 1 to 13), including four more shotcrete contractors having been added in last month. This very rapid growth in the use of EdenCrete® in shotcrete for a wide range of applications including tunnel walls, swimming pools and helping to stablise earth and rock faces (see figure 1). EdenCrete® delivers a number of performance benefits to shotcrete applications including helping reduce the required pump pressure (reducing pump wear) and nozzle pressure (increasing safety), and helping minimize the amount of concrete that falls off the face after application. Figure 1. City Of Blackhawk- Stablisation of road cutting 2

Colorado EdenCrete® sales growth continuing to accelerate In consequence of the increase in the availability of EdenCrete® enhanced ready mix concrete, and the growing number of general contractors and shot create contractors now using EdenCrete® on a regular basis, the growth rate in sales of EdenCrete® products in Colorado has also continued to accelerate. This increase in the sales growth rate over the past four months is evidenced by the following data: During the fourth quarter (1 April - 30 June) of the 2018/2019 financial year, the total value of EdenCrete® sales in Colorado was US$32,647, representing 46.9% of total Colorado sales for the whole of the 2018-19 financial year.

2018-19 financial year. In July 2019, in Colorado the sales total US$30,150, which is the equivalent of 43% of total Colorado sales for whole of the 2018-19 financial year. CDOT trial of EdenCrete® on I-70 Interstate Highway to take place The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing to conduct an important trial, that will include EdenCrete®, on the Interstate Highway I-70 in the Rocky Mountains on the western side of Vail Pass. Construction will be scheduled sometime in the third quarter of 2020. The goal of the trial is to evaluate EdenCrete® for abrasion resistance to damage caused by studded snow tires and rutting due to large semi-truck tyre chains in a harsh, high altitude, freeze thaw, and magnesium chloride deicer scaling environment. Currently, CDOT battles with the constant and expensive asphalt replacement cycle approximately every 4 years. They are looking for a solution that will increase life cycle and lower maintenance funding demands helping to free up budget resources for other projects. The current details of the planned trial are: CDOT will place 3 test contiguous sections in the right hand lane (i.e. the slow lane where trucks operate) on Interstate 70, each 1000 ft. (304.8 metres) long. One section will be a concrete reference mix, a second will be a 7% silica fume mix, and the third will be an EdenCrete® mix.

Each mix will require 3000 psi in 2 days, 20% F ash for ASR mitigation and it will be accelerated.

The contractor bid request will be sent out within the next month.

CDOT intends on paying for the quantity of EdenCrete® that is required, which is estimated at approximately 500 gallons. This trial represents a major opportunity for EdenCrete® to show the benefits that it can deliver when compared with other concrete mixes, in an extremely harsh environment, and if the trial is successful, it is expected to help significantly expand the EdenCrete® footprint in the US highway and infrastructure markets. BACKGROUND EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive 3

strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete. One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, shotcrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products. Gregory H. Solomon Executive Chairman 4

