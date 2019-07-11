Log in
TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

(TAS)
Tasman Resources : EdenCrete & EdenCrete PZ both approved by NTPEP

07/11/2019

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

11 JULY 2019

EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE®PZ BOTH APPROVED BY NTPEP

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

11 July 2019

EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE® Pz BOTH APPROVED BY NTPEP

  • OPENS WAY FOR APPROVAL FOR USE BY ALL US STATE DOTS

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is very pleased to announce that both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete® Pz have been certified as complying with the relevant AASHTO (American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials) standards and Table 1 of ASTM C494 for a Type S, specific performance admixture. This follows the completion of a 12 months' trial by an independent laboratory appointed by NTPEP.

Importantly, this opens the way for Eden to now apply to all of the U.S. State Departments of Transportation (DOTs) for both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete® Pz to be added to their Approved (or Qualified) Products Lists that will open the way for EdenCrete® and EdenCrete® Pz to be used in concrete on the State and Federal highways in each State where approval has been obtained.

As previously announced (ASX:EDE 9 January 2018), EdenCrete® (but not EdenCrete® Pz) is already approved in 11 US States that did not require the NTPEP certification to be completed (Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Map of USA showing current position of DOTs Approval

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | edeninnovations.com

These 11 States alone represent approximately:

    • 25% of the total US population;
    • 37,800 bridges that are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete or
    • 26% of the total number of such bridges in the USA*.
  • DOT Fact Sheets Highlight Grim State of US Roads and Bridges - 9 July 2015

CONCLUSION

The successful completion of the 12 months' NTPEP trials for both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete® Pz and the compliance with the AASHTO standards and Table 1 of ASTM C494 for a Type S, specific performance admixture opens the way for both products to be added to the Approved (Qualified) Products List of the DOTs in every State of the USA, and represents a further major milestone in EdenCrete®'s growing penetration into the huge US infrastructure markets.

BACKGROUND

EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.

One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, shotcrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

2

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:37:03 UTC
