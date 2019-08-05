Log in
TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

(TAS)
08/05
0.062 AUD   -1.59%
Tasman Resources : EdenCrete & EdenCretePz approved for use by SCDOT

08/05/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 AUGUST 2019

EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE®Pz Approved for Use by SCDOT

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2019

EDENCRETE® and EDENCRETE®Pz APPROVED FOR USE BY SCDOT

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is very pleased to announce that the South Carolina Department of Transportation ("SCDOT") has approved the use of each of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz in concrete, and has added both products to its Qualified Product List for "Type S" concrete admixtures.

SCDOT is the first US DOT to approve the use of EdenCrete®Pz.

EdenCrete® is now approved for use in a total of 12 US States (listed below), having previously been approved or allowed for use in 11 US States:

Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Status of US DOT Approvals of EdenCrete® Products These 12 States now represent approximately:

  • 26.5% of the total US population (over 82 million people);
  • 39,000 bridges that are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete, or
  • 27% of the total number of such bridges in the USA*.

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

These approvals by SCDOT follow the recently announced NTPEP (National Transportation Products Evaluation Program) approvals of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz (see Eden Announcement (ASX: EDE) - 11 July 2019). NTPEP is run by AASHTO (American Association of State Transportation Officials).

The NTPEP approvals have opened the way for applications to now be lodged by Eden for approval for use of both products by the DOTs of all the States of the US where EdenCrete® is not already approved. Lodgment of these applications has commenced and will continue over the coming months.

Additionally, applications to also approve the use of EdenCrete®Pz will also be made to the 11 State DOTs that have already approved the use of EdenCrete®.

In the USA, EdenCrete®HC (a higher concentration version of the original EdenCrete® that has been approved by NTPEP and that reduces transport and storage costs) has essentially replaced the original EdenCrete® in the marketplace, will be the primary product that Eden will market, and will now also be sold as "EdenCrete®". In Australia it will continue to be marketed as "EdenCrete®HC".

* DOT Fact Sheets Highlight Grim State of US Roads and Bridges - 9 July 2015

BACKGROUND

EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.

One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, shotcrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

2

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
