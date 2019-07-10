Tasman Resources : EdenCrete - First Order from Australian/NZ Distributor

ACN 009 253 187
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
11 JULY 2019
EDENCRETE®- FIRST ORDER FROM AUSTRALIAN/NZ DISTRIBUTOR
Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.
Background
Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).
Aaron Gates
Company Secretary
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
11 July 2019
EdenCrete®- First Order from Australian/NZ Distributor
Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE) (Eden) has received, and dispatched, the first order for EdenCrete® products from its Australian and New Zealand distributor, Parchem Construction Supplies Pty Ltd ("Parchem"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of products and equipment to the Australian & New Zealand concrete and construction markets.
Customer and laboratory trials of EdenCrete® products with Australian cements, slag and fly ash have been taking place for a number of months and are continuing to achieve encouraging results, and commercial orders are expected to grow over the coming 6-12 months.
Parchem has been servicing the Australian construction industry for over 50 years. It is a long- established marketer of a wide range of products that it either manufactures or distributes on behalf of other manufacturers.
These products are sold for use in many facets of the concrete industry in both Australia and New Zealand, supplying contractors operating throughout markets including infrastructure, buildings, power and mining.
Parchem has a wide geographical footprint with locations across Australia. It covers a broad spectrum of concrete applications. It is currently represented by an extensive Account Management team, focused on supporting customers on-site and providing solutions across its serviced industries. A National Specifications Team also provides expertise to Architects, Engineers and Specifiers at multiple stages of projects.
This experienced national sales and marketing network, supported by high level of in-house technical capacity, provides an ideal platform upon which Parchem can promote the EdenCrete® range over the next 3 years in Australia and New Zealand.
Parchem's infrastructure focus is on bridges, tunnels, maritime, rail, airports, and roads.
BACKGROUND
EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive, that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability and reduced shrinkage, thereby delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.
One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels
of salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high- rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.
Gregory H. Solomon
Executive Chairman
