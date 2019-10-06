Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
Tasman Resources : EdenCrete - First Sale in New York Market

10/06/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

7 OCTOBER 2019

EDENCRETE® - FIRST SALE INTO NEW YORK MARKET

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,634,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 36.24% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

7 October 2019

EdenCrete® - First Sale into New York Market

New York Ready Mix Supplier to Use EdenCrete®Pz in Standard Concrete Mix

Eden Innovations' ("Eden")(ASX: EDE) U.S. subsidiary has received its first order for, and is currently installing a bulk tank and dispensing system for storing and dispensing, EdenCrete®Pz at a plant owned by United Transit Mix Inc. ("United Transit"), a modest sized, Brooklyn-basedready-mix concrete supplier that proposes to use EdenCrete®Pz in one of its a standard concrete mixes, for a range of possible applications, including in both flat concrete work and vertical construction, including low-rise and mid-rise construction.

United Transit, a ready-mix concrete supplier that has been operating since 2002, services the greater New York City market, supplying concrete to a range of customers for use in a variety of applications, that frequently include low to mid-rise building construction (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1. United Transit concrete being supplied to a construction project in New York

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

Figure 2. United Transit concrete being supplied to a construction project in New York

The installation of a bulk, storage tank and dispensing system, and the accompanying first commercial order, for EdenCrete®Pz from a New York based ready-mix company for inclusion in a standard concrete mix, represent a major breakthrough into the very large New York concrete market, that follows the successful completion of more than two and a half years of testing and development of EdenCrete®Pz for use in the regional concrete mixes in the New York area, and an extended period of testing and certification of EdenCrete®Pz by United Transit.

Concrete mixes in the New York area frequently include reasonably high proportions of pozzolans, in this case ground, granulated blast furnace slag ("slag"), in place of using solely Ordinary Portland Cement (Portland cement).

The addition of a modest dosage of EdenCrete®Pz has enabled United Transit to achieve a materially higher strength from its standard mix, making it suitable for use in a wider range of applications including those that require a higher performing concrete, resulting in a lower overall cost of the concrete for these applications.

In addition to delivering both economic benefits as well as performance enhancements, the addition of the EdenCrete®Pz will also enable the overall Greenhouse Gas footprint of the concrete mix to be lowered, through the reduction on the amount of Portland cement required to be used in the mix, by substituting some of it with slag.

The production of Portland cement generates carbon dioxide as a direct bi-product, which is taken into account when determining the Greenhouse Gas footprint of the concrete.

2

Slag, however, a waste bi-product from smelting iron ore, has a zero Greenhouse Gas footprint as it has been fully accounted for in the production of the steel, and when waste slag is added into concrete mixes to reduce the amount of Portland cement that is required, lower Greenhouse Gas footprint concrete results.

In a growing number of markets around the world, reducing the Greenhouse Gas footprint of a construction project often brings potential economic benefits such as planning concessions, which are offered to encourage developers to try and minimise the project's Greenhouse Gas footprint.

SUMMARY

Breaking into the huge New York construction market represents a major milestone for EdenCrete® products, and follows well over two years of product development, testing and certification.

Further, the fact that EdenCrete®Pz delivered stronger, more durable and cheaper concrete, as well as enabled a lower Greenhouse Gas footprint to be achieved, is expected to assist in opening up sales of EdenCrete® products to other customers, not only in New York and elsewhere in the U.S., but also in other parts of the world.

EdenCrete® Background

The EdenCrete® range of products are Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additives that enhance a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.

One of the primary target markets for the EdenCrete® products is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt.

Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, and a wide range of shotcrete applications, ready mix concrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

3

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:06:05 UTC
