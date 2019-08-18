Tasman Resources : EdenCrete - Georgia Sales & Marketing Update

ACN 009 253 187 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 19 AUGUST 2019 EDENCRETE® - GEORGIA SALES & MARKETING UPDATE Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details. Background Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options). Aaron Gates Company Secretary Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866 Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 19 August 2019 EDENCRETE® - GEORGIA SALES AND MARKETING UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS GDOT- Second FHWA/ GDOT Funded Repair Project to commence in September - Estimated Value US$257,300

GDOT State Funded Repair Projects for FY 2019/20 - Estimated Value US$352,900

GDOT- First bridge trial in Georgia to commence in October 2019

First Georgia ready-mix operator to market standard EdenCrete® mix DETAILS Second FHWA/ GDOT Funded Repair Project to Commence in October The second highway repair project in Georgia, to be jointly funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) (80%) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)(20%), which will include EdenCrete® in the concrete mix, is scheduled to commence in October 2019 following completion of trials to confirm it meets the required specifications. The US$17.4 million project involves the replacement of numerous sections of concrete pavement along 17.35 miles of Interstate Highway I-285 and State Road SR 407 in Fulton and Cobb counties. The initial specifications for the project are that it will involve the replacement of approximately 5,146 cubic yards of concrete, requiring approximately 10,292 gallons of EdenCrete® worth US$257,300. However, as with the first FHWA jointly funded project, where the initial scope of the project was expanded by almost 40%, Eden has been advised that the scope of this new project is also likely to be expanded by perhaps 30% - 40%. Eden will install bulk tanks at the two ready mix plants where the concrete for the project is be batched. Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889 Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

GDOT State Funded Repair Projects for FY 2019/20 GDOT 2019-20 Highway Repair Budget Total GDOT state funded budget for highways FY 2019/20 is US$121,015,972, a 1% increase on last year. Of this, the budget for concrete repair projects for the year is $9,411,795. Currently it is planned that these repair projects will involve the replacement of approximately 7,058 cubic yards of concrete, requiring an estimated 14,116 gallons of EdenCrete®, which would generate approximately $352,900 in revenue. Currently it is planned that these projects will all take place during the first three quarters of this financial year, with the currently estimated timetable and budget (all of which are subject to variation) being: The details of the first two State-funded GDOT projects that are scheduled (both will which be on different sections of Interstate Highway I-20/ State Road SR 402) are: I-20/ SR 402 Project The first GDOT State funded highway repair project for the current financial year is scheduled to commence on 19 September 2019. This project involves the replacement of approximately 800 cubic yards of concrete that will require approximately 1,600 gallons of EdenCrete® worth an estimated US$40,000. I-20/ SR 402 Project The second GDOT State funded highway repair project for the current financial year is scheduled to advertised for bids in October 2019. This project will involve the replacement of approximately 2,100 cubic yards of concrete that will require approximately 4,200 gallons of EdenCrete® worth an estimated US$105,000. GDOT- First EdenCrete® bridge trial in Georgia scheduled for November 2019 GDOT has been looking for a suitable bridge trial for EdenCrete® and has identified one on a bridge across Little River in northern Georgia that will test EdenCrete® in the new concrete decking being installed. The project is ready to commence (see figure 1). EdenCrete® will be tested in the new concrete decking on either one or two spans of decking that are to be installed. It is anticipated that the new decking will be installed in approximately two months. The repair or replacement of bridges forms a very large part of the GDOT activities. There are a total of 14,750 bridges in Georgia, the state with the largest land area east of the Mississippi River. Of these bridges, 6,736 are state- owned, and 8,014 are locally- owned. GDOT inspects all bridges every two years and runs both a Design-Build Bridge Replacement Programme to replace or update local bridges deemed structurally deficient as well as a Local Bridge Programmes comprising GDOT's Low Impact Bridge Program (LIBP) and Local Bridge Replacement Program (LOCBR). 2

In 2015, the Federal DOT estimated that 2,600 bridges in Georgia were structurally deficient of functionally obsolete (see attachment). Figure 1. Bridge over Little River where EdenCrete® is to be trialled in bridge decking Below is a link 1 to a recent list of GDOT bridge projects that are being planned or are underway and which gives some idea of the number and value of such projects and the potential significance of the forthcoming EdenCrete® bridge trial. www.garivers.org/images/Water Trail Website/Bridge_Projects_final.pdf First Georgia ready-mix operator commences marketing standard EdenCrete® concrete mixes Eden has secured its first Georgia based ready-mix operator that has developed a standard concrete mix incorporating EdenCrete® products and intends to market it on a regular basis. This follows similar success in Colorado, where after the development by one ready mix operator of an EdenCrete® enhanced concrete mix, other ready- mix operators have done the same, leading to rapidly increasing EdenCrete® sales. 3

Attachment US DOT- transportation.gov/briefing-room/dot-fact-sheets-highlight-grim-state-us-roads-and-bridges EdenCrete® Background EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive, that improves many of the performance characteristics of concrete making it highly suitable for use in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges, dams, railways, airports and other infrastructure. EdenCrete® is already in regular commercial use in the USA in ready-mix concrete, shotcrete and precast operations and has a wide potential for use in many concrete applications including for high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, applications in locations subject to freezing conditions, water storage and pipelines, and pre-fabricated concrete structures and products. Gregory H. Solomon Executive Chairman 4

