Tasman Resources : EdenCrete Products Approved by Oklahoma DOT

ACN 009 253 187 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 6 NOVEMBER 2019 EDENCRETE® PRODUCTS APPROVED BY OKLAHOMA DOT Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details. Background Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,634,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 36.24% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

ACN 109 200 900 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 6 November 2019 EDENCRETE® PRODUCTS APPROVED BY OKLAHOMA DOT EdenCrete® Products now Approved by DOTs in 16 States Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is pleased to announce that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation ("ODOT") has approved the use of each of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz, and has added both products to its Approved Product List for "Type S" concrete admixtures. EdenCrete®Pz is approved for use in 7 States and EdenCrete® in the following 16 States: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia (see Figure 1). Figure 1. Current Status of US DOT Approvals of EdenCrete® Products These 16 States represent approximately: 43% of the total US population (99 million people);

61,000 bridges that are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete;

42% of the total number of such bridges in the USA*; and

48% of the total area of the US The approval by ODOT of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz follows the recently announced NTPEP (National Transportation Products Evaluation Program) completion of a 12 months assessment Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889 Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

of both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz. NTPEP is run by AASHTO (American Association of State Transportation Officials). The completion of the NTPEP evaluations has opened the way for applications to be lodged by Eden for seek approval for use of both products by the DOTs of all the States of the US. A program of lodgment of further applications to achieve this eventual target has commenced. * DOT Fact Sheets Highlight Grim State of US Roads and Bridges - 9 July 2015 BACKGROUND EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete. One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, shotcrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products. Gregory H. Solomon Executive Chairman 2