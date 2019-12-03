Log in
TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

Tasman Resources : EdenCrete Products Approved by Vermont Transportation

12/03/2019 | 09:28pm EST

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

4 December 2019

EDENCRETE® PRODUCTS APPROVED BY VERMONT TRANSPORTATION

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,634,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 36.24% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

4 December 2019

EDENCRETE® PRODUCTS APPROVED BY VERMONT TRANSPORTATION

EdenCrete® Products now Approved by DOTs in 17 States

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is pleased to announce that the Vermont Agency of Transportation ("VTrans") has approved the use of each of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz, and has added both products to its Approved Product List for "Type S" concrete admixtures.

EdenCrete®Pz is now approved for use in 8 States and EdenCrete® in the following 17 States:

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia (see

Figure 1).

Figure 1. Current Status of US DOT Approvals of EdenCrete® Products

These 17 States represent approximately:

  • 44% of the total US population;
  • 62,000 bridges that are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete;
  • 42% of the total number of such bridges in the USA*; and
  • 48% of the total area of the US

The approval by VTrans of EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz follows the recently announced NTPEP (National Transportation Products Evaluation Program) completion of 12 months' assessment of

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | edeninnovations.com

both EdenCrete® and EdenCrete®Pz. NTPEP is run by AASHTO (American Association of State Transportation Officials).

The completion of the NTPEP evaluations has opened the way for applications to be lodged by Eden for seek approval for use of both products by the DOTs of all the States of the US. A program of lodgment of further applications to achieve this eventual target has commenced.

* DOT Fact Sheets Highlight Grim State of US Roads and Bridges - 9 July 2015

BACKGROUND

EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability, increased modulus of elasticity, and reduced shrinkage, delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.

One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, warehouses, shotcrete applications and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

For any queries regarding this announcement please contact Aaron Gates on +618 9282 5889 or mailroom@edeninnovations.com.au.

2

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 02:27:03 UTC
