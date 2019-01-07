Tasman Resources : EdenCrete - Recent US Sales Progress

ACN 009 253 187

8 JANUARY 2019

EDEN INNOVATIONS LTD

EdenCrete® - Recent U.S. Sales Progress

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 594,555,077 fully paid shares in Eden, representing 38.93% of the total issued capital of Eden.

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

8th January 2019

EDENCRETE® - RECENT U.S. SALES PROGRESS

HIGHLIGHTS

Georgia

• Scope of first Federal funded GDOT highway repair project using EdenCrete® extended - approx. US$660,000 worth of EdenCrete® in total now required

• First three GDOT State funded repair projects for 2018-2019 advertised for tender - all include standard GDOT specifications incorporating EdenCrete® - approx. US$185,000 worth of EdenCrete® in total required

• Two commercial contracts worth in aggregate US$58,750 for a hard stand area and a warehouse completed

Colorado

• Increasing commercial and residential sales emerging for use in concrete for slabs, driveways, walls, and shotcrete applications as well as grout for use with riprap (loose stone used to form a foundation for a breakwater or other structures), with repeat orders having now been received from six Colorado customers

Trials

• Numerous trial programmes are underway or planned over the next few months in various States with a number of potentially large commercial customers for a range of different applications

DETAILS Georgia

Scope of first Federally Funded Repair Project Extended

Eden Innovations Ltd ("Eden") (ASX: EDE) is pleased to announce that the scope of the first Federal funded highway repair project in Twiggs County, Georgia, that includes the use of EdenCrete®, has been extended.

The scope of the contract, which was originally estimated to require US$525,000 worth of EdenCrete®, commenced in September 2018 (see Eden Announcement ASX: EDE 24 September 2018) has been extended and as a result it is now estimated to require a total of approximately US$660,000 worth of EdenCrete®. The contract is due to be completed in late January/ February 2019.

First three GDOT State funded repair projects for 2018-2019

The first three GDOT State funded repair projects for 2018-2019 have been advertised for tender. All of these projects require the concrete to incorporate EdenCrete® as provided in S504 of the GDOT specifications for its 24 hour full depth highway concrete repair mix (as announced ASX:EDE 27 January 2017).

These three projects will use, in aggregate, approximately US$185,000 worth of EdenCrete®.

Two commercial projects worth in aggregate US$58,750 completed

Two commercial sales for a total value of US$58,750 worth of EdenCrete® for a hard stand area (the third contract for the same customer) and a slab for a warehouse for a national machinery manufacturer were completed.

Colorado

Increasing commercial sales with a growing number of repeat orders

During the past three months, an increasing number of commercial sales of EdenCrete® have occurred in Colorado for use in a range of commercial and residential applications including:

o twelve concrete driveways (first reported in Eden's First Quarter Activities Report - see ASX:EDE 29 October 2018),

o three other slab-on-grade applications,

o three concrete walls (to help reduce cracking), and

o shotcrete applications (see Eden announcement- ASX:EDE 15 November 2018 in relation to usage on the CDOT Central 70 project on the I-70 Interstate Highway in Denver involving the reconstruction of 10 miles, including sinking part of the highway), and for which applications EdenCrete® is now being regularly used by four different shotcrete suppliers, including applications for soil retention and construction of concrete swimming pools; and

o concrete grout for use with riprap (loose stone used to form a foundation for a breakwater or other structures).

To date, repeat commercial orders have been received from six customers in Colorado, and both the number of repeat customers and the value of the sales are targeted to grow significantly over the next year. Whilst most orders for residential applications, and some of the orders for the commercial applications, are presently relatively small, the growing number of repeat customers in Colorado using EdenCrete® on a regular basis, and the increasing aggregate volume of sales, are very encouraging.

Trials

A growing number of trial programmes are underway or planned over the next few months in various States with a variety of concrete mixes for a number of potentially large commercial customers for use in a range of different applications, including:

o hard stand areas,

o concrete slabs for warehouses and other heavy duty applications,

o high strength ready mix concrete, and

o marine and coastal projects.

Conclusion

The increasing sales in the USA of EdenCrete® for a growing range of applications, many for repeat customers, and the accompanying growth in both the value and geographic distribution of the sales of EdenCrete® over the past year, are very encouraging and strongly support Eden's objective of significantly accelerating the growth of EdenCrete® sales in the USA over the next two to three years.

Further, Eden believes that this growing success in the USA, supported by the significant market knowledge gained in the U.S. over the past three years, increases the probability of broader geographic success as the marketing footprint of EdenCrete® expands into Australia and other countries in 2019 and beyond.

BACKGROUND

EdenCrete® is Eden's 100% owned, proprietary carbon-strengthened concrete additive, that enhances a wide range of performance characteristics of the concrete including compressive strength, flexural strength, tensile strength, abrasion resistance, reduced permeability d reduced shrinkage, thereby delivering stronger, tougher, more durable and longer lasting concrete.

One of the primary target markets for EdenCrete® is improving the performance of concrete used in the construction and maintenance of concrete roads, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly where it is subject to heavy wear, freeze/thaw weather conditions and/or high levels of added salt. Additionally, it has potential for use in most other concrete applications including high-rise building construction, marine and coastal applications, water storage and pipelines, hardstand areas, and pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete structures and products.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman