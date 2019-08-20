Log in
Tasman Resources : EdenPlast - US Patent Allowed

08/20/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

21 AUGUST 2019

EDENPLASTTM - US PATENT ALLOWED

Please see attached an ASX Announcement by Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) for further details.

Background

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,334,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

ACN 109 200 900

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

21 August 2019

EDENPLASTTM- US PATENT ALLOWED

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is very pleased to announce that it has received notice from the US Patent Office that its patent application, filed in August 2017, entitled "Method For Making Nanostructured Materials Using Intercalation Of Carbon Nanoparticles" has been allowed.

The method is particularly suited to the fabrication of high strength plastic nanostructured materials and was developed by Eden in concert with the University of Queensland.

The US patent will issue following payment of an Issue Fee. In addition, a Patent Convention Treaty (PCT) application has been filed allowing for filing of corresponding patent applications throughout the world.

This is a very important step in the proposed commercialisation of EdenPlastTM, providing protection in the USA (and any other jurisdictions in which a similar patent may be granted under the PCT) of the patented methodology until August 2037.

The development of EdenPlastTM, which has taken a number of years, and has produced a range of plastics that have had a number of their performance characteristics enhanced, including stiffness, elasticity and strength. Additionally, a master batch of highly concentrated nanoparticle-enhanced plastic (which is necessary for marketing a commercial product) has also been successfully developed.

Gregory H. Solomon

Executive Chairman

Eden Innovations Ltd | Telephone +61 8 9282 5889

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia | EDENINNOVATIONS.COM

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:42:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Howard Solomon Executive Chairman
Aaron Philip Gates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas Howard Solomon Non-Executive Director
Guy Le Page Non-Executive Director
Robert N. Smith Senior Geologist
