Tasman Resources : Fortescue and Tasman sign conditional Farm In/JV over Vulcan

` ACN 009 253 187 AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 14 JUNE 2019 Fortescue and Tasman sign conditional Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement over Tasman's Vulcan Exploration Licence 5499 adjoining BHP's Olympic Dam tenement in South Australia. Tasman Resources Ltd ("Tasman") and FMG Resources Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG Fortescue ") have executed a conditional, formal Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement ("Agreement") over Tasman's wholly owned Exploration Licence 5499 that hosts the Vulcan iron oxide-copper-gold-uranium ("IOCGU") prospect, approximately 30km north of BHP's Olympic Dam mine in South Australia. A brief summary of the key commercial points of the Agreement follows: The Agreement is conditional on South Australian ministerial approval.

Fortescue may earn a 51% beneficial interest by sole funding A$4 million plus GST on exploration expenditure within a 3 year period.

Fortescue must expend a minimum of A$1 million before it can withdraw. If Fortescue withdraws before expending A$4 million it will earn no interest.

After earning a 51% interest, Fortescue may at its election, increase its Joint Venture interest to 80% by sole funding a further A$7 million plus GST on exploration expenditure within a further 5 year period. If Fortescue withdraws before expending the further A$7 million its interest will remain at 51%.

After Fortescue has ceased to sole fund the exploration expenditure, all parties must contribute to Joint Venture expenditure proportionally to their Joint Venture interests from time to time or may elect to not contribute, in which case its Joint Venture interest will be diluted in accordance with standard industry dilution provision.

If the interest of either party in the Joint Venture falls below 10%, the other party has the right to purchase all of that interest at 90% of its then fair market value.

Fortescue will be the manager both while earning its interest and during the Joint Venture. Background information, previously announced to the ASX by Tasman is attached. Greg Solomon Executive Chairman 1

ASX Announcement 14 June 2019 Background Note: All information provided in this section has been previously announced to the ASX by Tasman Resources Ltd 1. Location and Regional Perspective Tasman Resources Ltd currently holds three Exploration Licences on the Olympic Province of the Stuart Shelf in South Australia. This Province contains the Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill and Carapateena IOCGU deposits, and is considered highly prospective for further IOCGU discoveries. Tasman's Exploration Licence EL 5499 adjoins the tenement containing BHP Billiton's giant Olympic Dam deposit (Figure 1). EL 5499, the subject of the Farm-In and Joint Venture agreement with FMG contains two demonstrated IOCGU systems (Vulcan and Titan) as well as other prospects. Figure 1. Location plan of Tasman Resources tenements on the Stuart Shelf in South Australia, including (EL 5499, the subject of the Farm-In agreement. Also shown are the Olympic Dam and Carrapateena deposits and other IOCGU prospects in the Stuart Shelf

ASX Announcement 14 June 2019 geological province as well as a linear corridor (shown red) which contains many of the higher-grade IOCGU prospects. (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53). Tasman has been exploring the region for a number of years. The most encouraging results have been obtained within EL 5499 at the Vulcan Prospect, where a new, potentially very large IOCGU system has been intersected in all 17 holes drilled to date. Vulcan is discussed in detail below. At the Titan Prospect (Figure 2), Tasman has confirmed the presence of a large, but at this stage, low grade IOCGU system in a number of drill holes. At the Marathon South Prospect, Tasman has intersected significant thicknesses of highly altered breccias, and further investigation is required. Undrilled, but potential IOCGU targets have also been defined at Vulcan West, Zeus and within Tasman's EL 6137 at Pernatty, approximately 20km SSE of the deposits at Carrapateena. Vulcan West and Zeus are considered prospective, due to geophysical signatures, and their proximity to the known IOCGU systems at Vulcan and Titan. Figure 2. Regional residual gravity image over Tasman's Exploration Licence 5499, showing the location of Olympic Dam, Vulcan, Vulcan West, Titan and Zeus ). (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53) 2. Vulcan Prospect Discovery Tasman completed the first drill hole, VUD 1, in November 2009, intersecting a new mineralised and altered IOCGU system at 870m depth (see Figure 3.). The alteration consists of hematite, sericite, chlorite and carbonate, and the sulphide mineralisation consists of disseminated chalcopyrite (copper-iron sulphide), pyrite (iron sulphide), and minor molybdenite (molybdenum sulphide).

ASX Announcement 14 June 2019 Further Drilling Tasman drilled a further seven drill holes (VUD 2 to VUD 8, Figure 3) between 2009 and 2011, all intersecting IOCGU style alteration and mineralisation. In 2011 Tasman entered a Farm-In agreement over the tenement with Rio Tinto Exploration, with the primary focus on further drilling of the very large, but mostly unexplored Vulcan discovery. During this period a further nine diamond drill holes were completed, again all intersecting significant thicknesses of IOCGU style mineralisation and alteration. The location of all Vulcan drill holes is shown in Figure 3, and a summary of the significant mineralised intersections is given in Table 1. Figures 4 and 5 show the style of mineralisation intersected in drill hole VUD 15. Footprint of Carrapateena deposit (at same scale) Figure 3. Residual gravity image (coloured) showing the surface projection of existing holes (numbered) as linear traces, with the basement intersection in each shown in aqua (drill hole SHD 1 was drilled in 1981 by WMC). Also shown are the currently defined exploration targets - the larger, high priority targets are shown as green ellipses and secondary targets in yellow. Also shown at the same scale (as a superimposed white ellipse) is the approximate area occupied by the Carrapateena deposit based on 2011 Inferred Resource (located approximately 120km to the south southeast). (Datum GDA 94; MGA Zone 53)

ASX Announcement 14 June 2019 Hole No. From Thickness Copper Gold U3O8 Silver Fe m m % g/t kg/t g/t % VUD03 874.2 56.7 0.59 0.17 0.05 0.9 includes 912.0 7.8 1.21 0.35 0.14 1.2 VUD07 1065.0 162.9 0.23 0.07 0.04 2.4 24 includes 1118.0 90.0 0.25 0.09 0.05 3.0 27 VUD08 899.8 179.8 0.19 0.10 0.02 includes 910.0 21.0 0.63 0.28 0.02 VUD011 1027.0 137.0 0.14 0.18 0.08 2.0 24 includes 1027.0 18.0 0.25 0.26 0.03 4.0 34 1094.0 12.0 0.20 0.24 0.17 4.0 28 1111.0 12.0 0.18 0.26 0.19 2.0 27 1128.0 36.0 0.23 0.10 0.04 2.0 21 VUD12 819.7 517.7 0.15 0.04 0.03 0.1 11 includes 819.7 11.3 0.38 0.22 0.16 2.0 29 916.0 77.0 0.26 0.05 0.03 1.0 17 1068.0 85.0 0.22 0.06 0.03 0.5 13 VUD15 1191.0 145.0 0.49 0.26 0.06 1.2 53 includes 1284.0 52.0 0.87 0.46 0.07 1.1 40 1310.0 21.0 1.69 1.05 0.09 1.9 21 VUD 16 1475.0 25.0 0.28 0.14 0.03 0.4 VUD 17 1089.0 188.0 0.20 0.08 0.06 2.1 24 includes 1190.0 28.0 0.43 0.13 0.15 3.3 31 Table 1. Vulcan Prospect: Summary of significant intersections in completed diamond drill holes. All intersections are down hole, and the true widths of the mineralisation in each intersection are not known at this stage. Figure 4. A tray of NQ2 drill core from drill hole VUD 15. The original host rock was probably granitic or gnessic in composition, but has been completely replaced by hematite (iron oxide, grey colour) breccia with lesser sulphides (iron and copper sulphides, pale colour)

