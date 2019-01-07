Tasman Resources : New Drill Targets - Pernatty Project

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

7th January 2019

New Drill Targets: Pernatty Project

• Detailed gravity surveys have defined several new IOCG* target areas

• Geophysical modelling suggests relatively shallow basement depths

• Pernatty targets are situated within an interpreted prospective "corridor" which also contains Olympic Dam, Wirrda, BHP's recent Oak Dam West discovery and Oz Mineral's deposits at Carrapateena, Fremantle Doctor and Khamsin (* IOCG - Iron/Oxide-Copper-Gold)

Background

Tasman Resources is pleased to present the results of its recent gravity surveys and subsequent geophysical modelling at its Pernatty Project; a new prospective area for economic IOCG mineralisation. There has been no previous drilling within the tenement.

The Pernatty Project is located approximately 20km SSE of the IOCG deposit at Carrapateena. The area was initially targeted by Tasman due to available geophysical data, the possibility of reasonable basement depths and its proximity to Carrapateena. Importantly, Tasman's regional geological studies identified Pernatty as lying within an interpreted prospective "corridor" containing the most commercially favourable IOCG deposits at Olympic Dam, Wirrda and the three deposits in the Carrapateena area (see Figure 1). Recently, BHP has announced the potential discovery of a major new deposit at Oak Dam West, which is also located within this interpreted corridor.

New Gravity Surveys

Tasman has conducted two new detailed gravity surveys at Pernatty, building on regional and relatively widely-spaced publicly available data. The first consisted of 358 new gravity stations designed to infill existing data at a 1km by 1km spacing, and locally at a 200m by 200m coverage. This work defined some areas of interest, but flagged the need for a further detailed survey. This second survey consisted of 271 new stations on the eastern side of the project, and was designed to bring the level of coverage up to a generally 250m by 250m grid spacing.

Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Pernatty Project (EL 6137), Tasman's other tenements (ELs 5499 and 5849) and the interpreted prospective "corridor" containing Olympic Dam, Wirrda, the deposits in the Carrapateena area and BHP's new discovery at Oak Dam West (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53). New Tasman target areas shown in red.

Geophysical Modelling Results

Combined modelling of all available geophysical data has been conducted by a specialist geophysicist. Figure 2 (see Figure 1 for location) shows the residual gravity response obtained from the new geophysical data at Pernatty, and clearly highlights a number of distinctive anomalies. Combined modelling of this gravity data with existing magnetics has defined a number of potential IOCG target areas (Figure 2), at relatively shallow depths. Within each of these target areas a number of specific bodies of interest have been identified, and these can be summarised as follows:

• Target Area A. Seven bodies modelled at depths between 200m and 400m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.23

• Target Area B. Three bodies modelled at depths between 350m and 550m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.05

Note that Figure 2 also shows a number of other areas of strong residual gravity response, but these are not considered a particularly high priority at this stage for a variety of reasons. These include sparse gravity information, deeper interpreted depths or other geological reasons.

Figure 2. Residual gravity image over Tasman's Pernatty Project (EL 6137). Red/magenta colours are areas of stronger residual gravity, generally indicating areas likely to be underlain by denser rocks. Also shown are Target Areas A and B where a number of relatively shallow potential IOCG systems have been modelled (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53).

Conclusions

Recent infill gravity surveys have successfully provided high quality data to enable detailed geophysical modelling (combined gravity and magnetics) over an area considered prospective for discovery of IOCG deposits. A number of interesting target areas have been identified in this modelling, and as suspected, at relatively shallow depths.

Tasman is encouraged by the location of these targets within an interpreted corridor hosting most of the significant IOCG deposits on the Stuart Shelf in South Australia.

As a result of these positive developments Tasman is now considering potential options for drill testing including undertaking its own drilling programme on one or more targets or alternatively seeking a joint venture partner.

Greg Solomon Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

The interpretations and conclusions reached in this announcement are based on current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any economic decisions that might be taken on the basis of interpretations or conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of risk. It should not be assumed that the reported Exploration Results will result, with further exploration, in the definition of a Mineral Resource.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Robert N. Smith and Michael J. Glasson, Competent Persons who are members of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Smith and Mr Glasson are part-time employees of the company and also share and option holders.

Mr Smith and Mr Glasson have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Smith and Mr Glasson consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

THE FOLLOWING TABLES ARE PROVIDED TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) FOR THE REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

PERNATTY PROJECT