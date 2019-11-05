Tasman Resources : New Executive Appointments in Eden US

Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,634,707 fully paid shares in Eden representing 36.24% of the total issued capital of Eden Innovations Ltd and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options).

6 November 2019

New Executive Appointments in Eden US

Eden Innovations Ltd (Eden) (ASX: EDE) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved two changes in the structuring of the senior management of Eden Innovations LLC (Eden US), Eden's 100% owned US subsidiary.

Eden considers that there is currently nothing more important to Eden, Eden's shareholders and Eden's employees than driving increases in sales revenue.

After a long period of development and initial marketing of the EdenCrete® products, Eden is starting to see an increasing number of customers emerging across a broadening geographic market base across the US. Additionally, OptiBlend® US sales have also been increasing.

In an effort to increase our focus and accelerate this growth in the US, our major market, Roger Marmaro who has been with Eden US since 2005, and has been its CEO since 2008, will assume the role of President of US Sales, where he will focus 100% of his time on driving sales, managing the US sales team and adding new strategic sales channels.

Roger has an intimate knowledge of all our products and ways to drive sales performance, and for the past six months has been acting as Sales Manager, in addition to being the CEO of Eden US. The change in role will enable his full efforts to be focused exclusively on sales.

Associated with this move, Dag Grantham has agreed to take on the role of CEO of Eden US.

Dag joined Eden in Sept 2016 as Senior Vice President Business Development. Dag has an impressive background that includes 20 years of distinguished leadership in the US Air Force, General Manager of National Specialty Aggregates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pebble Technology Inc., and Director of Flight Standards for NetJets Aviation, and the Board believes that Dag is ideally suited to assume this new and very important role. After a short transitional period Dag will relocate to Littleton, Colorado.

The Board would like to thank Roger for the enormous contribution that he has already made to Eden US over the past 15 years, including the 11 years as CEO, overseeing the broad and impressive development that has taken place in Eden US not only in the development of its products, but also of building its highly skilled and dedicated staff. The Board has full confidence that with Roger being able to focus exclusively on sales and marketing, we will see significant growth in this key area of our business as we go forward.

