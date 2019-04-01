Tasman Resources : Pernatty Electromagnetic Survey over Priority Targets

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 April 2019

Pernatty Project:

Electromagnetic (EM) Survey over Priority Targets

Tasman Resources is planning to conduct electromagnetic (or EM) surveying over the two most prospective target areas for IOCG mineralisation at its Pernatty project, approximately 20km SSE of the Carrapateena mine in central South Australia. These areas were highlighted in the most recent geophysical modelling of aeromagnetic and detailed gravity data collected by Tasman. Tasman is awaiting confirmation of the start date of this EM surveying from the geophysical contractor, and also advice from the Native Title holders regarding heritage clearance.

The Pernatty targets are situated within an interpreted prospective "corridor" which also contains IOCG deposits at Olympic Dam, Wirrda, BHP's recent Oak Dam West discovery and Oz Mineral's deposits at Carrapateena, Fremantle Doctor and Khamsin (see Figure 1).

Figure 2 (see Figure 1 for location) shows the residual gravity response at Pernatty, and clearly highlights a number of distinctive anomalies. Combined modelling of this gravity data with existing magnetics has defined a number of potential IOCG target areas (Figure 2), at possibly relatively shallow depths. Within each of these target areas a number of specific bodies of interest have been identified, and these can be summarised as follows:

•Target Area A. Seven bodies modelled at depths between 200m and 400m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.23

•Target Area B. Three bodies modelled at depths between 350m and 550m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.05

Note that Figure 2 also shows a number of other areas of residual gravity response, but these are not considered a particularly high priority at this stage for a variety of reasons. These include sparse gravity information, deeper interpreted depths or other geological reasons.

It is hoped that the EM surveys will provide valuable technical support for the siting of one or more drill holes planned for later in the year. The EM may highlight anomalous areas of electrical conductivity in the basement which could be due to sulphide mineralisation, as well as information about basement depth.

(* IOCG - Iron/Oxide-Copper-Gold)

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website: www.tasmanresources.com.au