TASMAN RESOURCES LTD    TAS   AU000000TAS5

TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

(TAS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/31
0.04 AUD   -2.44%
Tasman Resources : Pernatty Electromagnetic Survey over Priority Targets

04/01/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

ACN 009 253 187

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 April 2019

Pernatty Project:

Electromagnetic (EM) Survey over Priority Targets

Tasman Resources is planning to conduct electromagnetic (or EM) surveying over the two most prospective target areas for IOCG mineralisation at its Pernatty project, approximately 20km SSE of the Carrapateena mine in central South Australia. These areas were highlighted in the most recent geophysical modelling of aeromagnetic and detailed gravity data collected by Tasman. Tasman is awaiting confirmation of the start date of this EM surveying from the geophysical contractor, and also advice from the Native Title holders regarding heritage clearance.

The Pernatty targets are situated within an interpreted prospective "corridor" which also contains IOCG deposits at Olympic Dam, Wirrda, BHP's recent Oak Dam West discovery and Oz Mineral's deposits at Carrapateena, Fremantle Doctor and Khamsin (see Figure 1).

Figure 2 (see Figure 1 for location) shows the residual gravity response at Pernatty, and clearly highlights a number of distinctive anomalies. Combined modelling of this gravity data with existing magnetics has defined a number of potential IOCG target areas (Figure 2), at possibly relatively shallow depths. Within each of these target areas a number of specific bodies of interest have been identified, and these can be summarised as follows:

Target Area A. Seven bodies modelled at depths between 200m and 400m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.23

Target Area B. Three bodies modelled at depths between 350m and 550m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.05

Note that Figure 2 also shows a number of other areas of residual gravity response, but these are not considered a particularly high priority at this stage for a variety of reasons. These include sparse gravity information, deeper interpreted depths or other geological reasons.

It is hoped that the EM surveys will provide valuable technical support for the siting of one or more drill holes planned for later in the year. The EM may highlight anomalous areas of electrical conductivity in the basement which could be due to sulphide mineralisation, as well as information about basement depth.

(* IOCG - Iron/Oxide-Copper-Gold)

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website: www.tasmanresources.com.au

ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019

Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Pernatty Project (EL 6137), Tasman's other tenements (ELs 5499 and 5849) and the interpreted prospective "corridor" containing Olympic Dam, Wirrda, the deposits in the Carrapateena area and BHP's new discovery at Oak Dam West (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53). New Tasman target areas shown in red.

2

ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019

Figure 2. Residual gravity image over Tasman's Pernatty Project (EL 6137). Red/magenta colours are areas of stronger residual gravity, generally indicating areas likely to be underlain by denser rocks. Also shown are Target Areas A and B where a number of relatively shallow potential IOCG systems have been modelled (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53).

3

ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019

Conclusions

Tasman is hoping that the EM surveys provide support data to assist the siting of a number of drill holes to test the IOCG targets identified in the previous geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics). If positive, Tasman intends to conduct test drilling later in the year.

Greg Solomon

Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

The interpretations and conclusions reached in this announcement are based on current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any economic decisions that might be taken on the basis of interpretations or conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of risk. It should not be assumed that the reported Exploration Results will result, with further exploration, in the definition of a Mineral Resource.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Robert N. Smith, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Smith is a part-time employee of the company and also a share and option holder.

Mr Smith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

4

ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019

THE FOLLOWING TABLES ARE PROVIDED TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) FOR THE REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS:

PERNATTY PROJECT

Section 1 Sampling techniques and data

(criteria in this group apply to all succeeding groups)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (EG cut

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

techniques.

channels, random chips or specific specialised

sampling is reported.

industry standard measurement tools appropriate

to the minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

instruments, etc). These examples should not be

taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sample representivity and the appropriate

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

used.

sampling is reported.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

that are Material to the Public Report. In cases

where " industry standard" work has been done

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

this would be relatively simple (eg " reverse

sampling is reported.

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30g charge for fire assay" ). In other

cases more explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniques.

Drill type (eg. core, reverse circulation, open-

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka

sampling is reported.

etc.) and details (eg. core diameter, triple or

standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Whether core and chip sample recoveries have

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

recovery.

been properly recorded and results assessed.

sampling is reported.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

sampling is reported.

and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Not Applicable (NA) - no drilling or

Whether a relationship exists between sample

sampling is reported.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 02:31:15 UTC
