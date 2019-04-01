Tasman Resources : Pernatty Electromagnetic Survey over Priority Targets

ACN 009 253 187
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
2 April 2019
Pernatty Project:
Electromagnetic (EM) Survey over Priority Targets
Tasman Resources is planning to conduct electromagnetic (or EM) surveying over the two most prospective target areas for IOCG mineralisation at its Pernatty project, approximately 20km SSE of the Carrapateena mine in central South Australia. These areas were highlighted in the most recent geophysical modelling of aeromagnetic and detailed gravity data collected by Tasman. Tasman is awaiting confirmation of the start date of this EM surveying from the geophysical contractor, and also advice from the Native Title holders regarding heritage clearance.
The Pernatty targets are situated within an interpreted prospective "corridor" which also contains IOCG deposits at Olympic Dam, Wirrda, BHP's recent Oak Dam West discovery and Oz Mineral's deposits at Carrapateena, Fremantle Doctor and Khamsin (see Figure 1).
Figure 2 (see Figure 1 for location) shows the residual gravity response at Pernatty, and clearly highlights a number of distinctive anomalies. Combined modelling of this gravity data with existing magnetics has defined a number of potential IOCG target areas (Figure 2), at possibly relatively shallow depths. Within each of these target areas a number of specific bodies of interest have been identified, and these can be summarised as follows:
•Target Area A. Seven bodies modelled at depths between 200m and 400m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.23
•Target Area B. Three bodies modelled at depths between 350m and 550m, with SGs (densities) between 2.90 and 3.05
Note that Figure 2 also shows a number of other areas of residual gravity response, but these are not considered a particularly high priority at this stage for a variety of reasons. These include sparse gravity information, deeper interpreted depths or other geological reasons.
It is hoped that the EM surveys will provide valuable technical support for the siting of one or more drill holes planned for later in the year. The EM may highlight anomalous areas of electrical conductivity in the basement which could be due to sulphide mineralisation, as well as information about basement depth.
(* IOCG - Iron/Oxide-Copper-Gold)
ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019
Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Pernatty Project (EL 6137), Tasman's other tenements (ELs 5499 and 5849) and the interpreted prospective "corridor" containing Olympic Dam, Wirrda, the deposits in the Carrapateena area and BHP's new discovery at Oak Dam West (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53). New Tasman target areas shown in red.
ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019
Figure 2. Residual gravity image over Tasman's Pernatty Project (EL 6137). Red/magenta colours are areas of stronger residual gravity, generally indicating areas likely to be underlain by denser rocks. Also shown are Target Areas A and B where a number of relatively shallow potential IOCG systems have been modelled (GDA 94, MGA Zone 53).
ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019
Conclusions
Tasman is hoping that the EM surveys provide support data to assist the siting of a number of drill holes to test the IOCG targets identified in the previous geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics). If positive, Tasman intends to conduct test drilling later in the year.
Greg Solomon
Executive Chairman
Disclaimer
The interpretations and conclusions reached in this announcement are based on current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any economic decisions that might be taken on the basis of interpretations or conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of risk. It should not be assumed that the reported Exploration Results will result, with further exploration, in the definition of a Mineral Resource.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Robert N. Smith, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Smith is a part-time employee of the company and also a share and option holder.
Mr Smith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX Announcement: 2 April 2019
THE FOLLOWING TABLES ARE PROVIDED TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) FOR THE REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS:
PERNATTY PROJECT
