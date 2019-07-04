Tasman Resources : Response to ASX Price Query

ACN 009 253 187 4 July 2019 Attn: Jessica Coupe Adviser Issuer, Perth Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace By email: ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au PERTH WA 6000

Dear Ms Coupe,

TASMAN RESOURCES LTD ("the Company") - PRICE AND VOLUME QUERY

We refer to your letter of 4 July 2019, and in relation to the questions raised by you concerning the recent increase in both price and volume of trading in securities of the Company in the last few days, we comment as follows:-

Is the Company aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain recent trading in its securities?

No. If the answer to question 1 is yes: Not applicable. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?

The Directors of the Company believe that the recent increase in share price and volume is due to two factors: Growing market recognition of the significance of the conditional farm-in and joint venture agreement over Tasman's Vulcan Exploration Licence 5499 adjoining BHP's Olympic Dam tenement in South Australia, signed in June 2019 with FMG Resources Pty Ltd; and Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,337,707 fully paid shares in Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) ("Eden") (representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden) and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options). Based on the closing prices on the ASX of EDE ($0.04) and EDEOB ($0.018) on 3 July 2019, this investment had a market value of $25.8 million which is equivalent to 5.2 cents for every currently issued TAS share.

