TASMAN RESOURCES LTD    TAS   AU000000TAS5

TASMAN RESOURCES LTD

(TAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
0.043 AUD   +10.26%
12:02aTASMAN RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
06/13TASMAN RESOURCES : Fortescue and Tasman sign conditional Farm In/JV over Vulcan
PU
04/01TASMAN RESOURCES : Pernatty Electromagnetic Survey over Priority Targets
PU
News 
Official Publications

Tasman Resources : Response to ASX Price Query

07/04/2019 | 12:02am EDT

ACN 009 253 187

4 July 2019

Attn: Jessica Coupe

Adviser Issuer, Perth

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

By email: ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au

PERTH WA 6000

Dear Ms Coupe,

TASMAN RESOURCES LTD ("the Company") - PRICE AND VOLUME QUERY

We refer to your letter of 4 July 2019, and in relation to the questions raised by you concerning the recent increase in both price and volume of trading in securities of the Company in the last few days, we comment as follows:-

  1. Is the Company aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain recent trading in its securities?
    No.
  2. If the answer to question 1 is yes: Not applicable.
  3. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?
    The Directors of the Company believe that the recent increase in share price and volume is due to two factors:
    1. Growing market recognition of the significance of the conditional farm-in and joint venture agreement over Tasman's Vulcan Exploration Licence 5499 adjoining BHP's Olympic Dam tenement in South Australia, signed in June 2019 with FMG Resources Pty Ltd; and
    2. Tasman through its wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Energy Pty Ltd, holds 624,337,707 fully paid shares in Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX: EDE) ("Eden") (representing 37.49% of the total issued capital of Eden) and 14,814,815 EDEOB options (representing 21.26% of the issued EDEOB options). Based on the closing prices on the ASX of EDE ($0.04) and EDEOB ($0.018) on 3 July 2019, this investment had a market value of $25.8 million which is equivalent to 5.2 cents for every currently issued TAS share.

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

  1. Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 3.1.
    The Company confirms that it is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, listing rule 3.1.
  2. Please confirm that TAS's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of TAS with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.
    This response has been authorised in accordance with Tasman's continuous disclosure policy.

Yours faithfully

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Email: mailroom@tasmanresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Tasman Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 04:02:01 UTC
Chart TASMAN RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tasman Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Howard Solomon Executive Chairman
Aaron Philip Gates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas Howard Solomon Non-Executive Director
Guy Le Page Non-Executive Director
Robert N. Smith Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TASMAN RESOURCES LTD-36.07%14
BHP GROUP LTD22.82%141 134
BHP GROUP PLC24.06%141 134
RIO TINTO33.42%106 397
RIO TINTO LIMITED35.66%106 397
ANGLO AMERICAN29.59%40 079
