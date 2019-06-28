Appendix 4G: Key to Disclosure Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendation – 30 June 2019

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
|
|
period above. We have disclosed …
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …4
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
|
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have a nomination committee which:
|
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with
|
Statement OR
|
|
|
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
paragraphs (1) and (2):
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
|
independent directors; and
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
|
☐ at
|
|
|
|
and disclose:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) the charter of the committee;
|
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
|
|
|
|
(4) the members of the committee; and
|
|
|
|
☒ at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/
|
|
|
|
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
|
|
|
|
times the committee met throughout the period and
|
|
|
|
|
the individual attendances of the members at those
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
|
|
|
|
meetings; or
|
|
|
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
(b)
|
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that
|
|
|
|
fact and the processes it employs to address board
|
☒ at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/reports/annual‐
|
|
|
|
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
|
|
|
|
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
|
reports/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
|
|
|
|
|
duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
|
|
|
|
|
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the
|
|
|
|
|
processes we employ to address board succession issues and to
|
|
|
|
|
ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,
|
|
|
|
|
knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to
|
|
|
|
|
discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
|
|
|
|
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix
|
… our board skills matrix:
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
Statement OR
|
|
has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
|
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
|
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
is therefore not applicable