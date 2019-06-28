Log in
Appendix 4G: Key to Disclosure Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendation – 30 June 2019

06/28/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Tassal Group Limited

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

15 106 067 270

30 June 2018

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 June 2018 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have

period above. We have disclosed …

of the pe

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

St

management; and

at [insert location]

we

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

is

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

St

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

we

as a director; and

at [insert location]

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

is

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

St

at [insert location]

we

is

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

St

proper functioning of the board.

we

at [insert location]

is

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-form

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

achieving them and either:

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

board, in senior executive positions and across the

at [insert location]

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/reports/annual‐

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

reports/

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/reports/annual‐

reports/

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(4) the members of the committee; and

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/governance/policies/

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

times the committee met throughout the period and

the individual attendances of the members at those

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

meetings; or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs to address board

at http://tassalgroup.com.au/investors/reports/annual‐

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

reports/

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tassal Group Limited published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 00:07:02 UTC
