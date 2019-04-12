Tasty : RNS Placing – 12th April 2019 0 04/12/2019 | 05:03am EDT Send by mail :

Not for publication, distribution or release directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa, New Zealand, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Switzerland, the State of Kuwait or Singapore in or into any other jurisdiction where offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in Tasty plc or any other entity in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa, New Zealand, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Switzerland, the State of Kuwait or Singapore. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of the announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain. 12 April 2019 Tasty plc ("Tasty" or the "Company") Firm Placing and Open Offer to raise up to £3.25 million Share capital reorganisation Adoption of new articles of association Authority to allot shares and waiver of pre-emption rights and Notice of General Meeting Tasty (AIM: TAST), the owner and operator of 57 restaurants in the casual dining sector, announces a conditional Firm Placing and Open Offer to raise up to £3.25 million before expenses. The Firm Placing has been undertaken with new and existing institutional investors in the Company. Highlights: • Proposed conditional Firm Placing to raise £3.0 million through the issue of 75,000,000 Firm Placing Shares to new and existing institutional and other investors at 4 pence per Firm Placing Share

• Proposed Open Offer to raise up to approximately £0.25 million through the issue of up to 6,294,262 Open Offer Shares to Qualifying Shareholders at 4 pence per Open Offer Share

• The net proceeds of the Transaction will be used to pay down debt and for general working capital purposes

• Transaction conditional on General Meeting to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 1 May 2019 Keith Lassman, Chairman of Tasty, said "This is an important fundraise for Tasty as it will enable us to continue our strategic plans with vigour. We are delighted with the level of investor support for the Placing and we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support." The Transaction is conditional, inter alia, upon Shareholder approval at the General Meeting of the Company that is scheduled to be held at the offices of the Company at 32 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 2NQ, at 11.00 a.m. on 1 May 2019. A Circular containing the Notice of the General Meeting to approve, amongst other things, resolutions relating to the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares, is expected to be published by the Company and sent to Shareholders later today, together with a Form of Proxy and, in the case of Qualifying Shareholders, the Application Form. A copy of the Circular and Form of Proxy will be available on the Company's website at www.dimt.co.uk/investor-relations/profile/.Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company that is set out in the Circular and which contains, amongst other things, the Directors' unanimous recommendation that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular. Enquiries: Tasty plc Tel: 020 7637 1166 Jonny Plant, Chief ExecutiveCenkos Securities (Nominated advisor and broker) Tel: 020 7397 8900 Mark Connelly / Cameron MacRitchie Important Notices Cenkos Securities, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as nominated adviser and broker to the Company and no-one else in connection with the Firm Placing, the Open Offer and Admission. Cenkos Securities will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the regulatory and legal protections afforded to customers (as defined in the rules of the FCA) of Cenkos Securities nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter, transaction or arrangement referred to in it. The responsibilities of Cenkos Securities, as nominated adviser under the AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to London Stock Exchange and are not owed to the Company or any director of the Company or to any other person in respect of their decision to subscribe for or purchase Firm Placing Shares or Open Offer Shares. Forward-looking statements This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, or any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "similar" expressions or negatives thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law or the AIM Rules. Introduction The Company announces a conditional Firm Placing to raise £3.0 million (before expenses) by the issue and allotment by the Company of 75,000,000 Firm Placing Shares at the Issue Price of 4 pence per Firm Placing Share. In addition, in order to provide Shareholders who have not taken part in the Firm Placing with an opportunity to participate in the proposed issue of New Ordinary Shares, the Company is providing all Qualifying Shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe at the Issue Price for an aggregate of up to 6,294,262 Open Offer Shares, to raise up to £0.25 million (before expenses), on the basis of 2 Open Offer Shares for every 19 Existing Ordinary Shares held on the Record Date, at the Issue Price, payable in full on acceptance. The Open Offer provides Qualifying Shareholders with an opportunity to participate in the proposed issue of the New Ordinary Shares whilst providing the Company with additional capital to invest in the business of the Group. The Issue Price represents a discount of 32.8 per cent. to the closing middle market price of 5.95 pence per Existing Ordinary Share on 11 April 2019 (being the last practicable date before publication of the Circular). The Firm Placing and the Open Offer are conditional, inter alia, on: (i) the approval of Shareholders of resolutions to re-organise the share capital of the Company that will have the effect of reducing the nominal value of each Existing Ordinary Share in t he Company to a level below the Issue Price, and (ii) the granting of the necessary share allotment authorities to the Directors in accordance with the Companies Act in order for the Directors to allot the Firm Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares and the power to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of the Firm Placing Shares. The Resolutions are contained in the Notice of General Meeting which is set out at the end of the Circular. The purpose of this announcement is to explain the background to and reasons for the Firm Placing and the Open Offer, the use of proceeds, details of the Firm Placing and the Open Offer and to recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions. Current Trading and Outlook Tasty is a restaurant operator in the UK casual dining market, which trades under two brands 'dim-t' and 'Wildwood'. The Group currently trades from 57 sites, consisting 6 dim t and 51 Wildwood restaurants. The Wildwood brand is aimed at a wide market, with the 'Pizza, Pasta, Grill' offering continuing to be the main focus. The Wildwood restaurants are situated on the high street as well as in leisure, retail and tourist locations, highlighting the broad appeal and scalability of the offering. Dim t is a pan-Asian restaurant serving a wide range of dishes including, dim sum, noodles, soup and curry. As set out in the preliminary results of the Company for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 announced on 20 March 2019 (the "2018 Final Results"), the Company generated revenue of £47.28 million (2017: £50.31 million) and adjusted EBITDA of £1.58 million (2017: £3.5 million). The reduction in revenue and EBITDA in 2018 was principally due to the closure of sites and like-for-like revenue decline. As mentioned in the 2018 Final Results, market conditions have become increasingly challenging throughout the year and the Board's expectation is that there will be no significant improvement in 2019. Accordingly, the Company intends to focus on sales and cost control to ensure that the impact of the challenging economic environment is minimised. Furthermore, and in-line with the agreed strategy, the Board has no plans to open any new sites in 2019 and will continue to monitor underperforming sites as well as the success of its turnaround strategies. The Group will make further disposals in 2019 if and when appropriate. Background and Reasons for the Firm Placing As announced in the Company's unaudited interim results for the 26 weeks ended 1 July 2018 and in the 2018 Final Results, given the poor trading environment across the casual dining market and throughout the retail sector in 2018, and following a review of the Group's estate, 4 sites were closed in the year, 3 of which have been sold. Pending an improvement in trading conditions, the Board has no plans to open any new sites at the current time. During 2018, funding costs were reduced by approximately £35,000 per annum by cancelling the Company's unutilised £5 million revolving credit facility, that was previously earmarked for new restaurant openings. In addition, the Company's operational team has been restructured to improve efficiency and reduce costs leading to annualised cost savings of approximately £300,000. As announced on 22 November 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to revise its £7.0 million term loan facility with its existing lender Barclays plc (the "Revised Loan Facility"), which amended the Company's previous £7.0 million term loan facility. The key effects of the Revised Loan Facility were to extend the final repayment date from July 2021 to March 2022 and to significantly reduce the quarterly repayments with effect from July 2019. Under the terms of the Revised Loan Facility agreement, the Company pays interest on the amount drawn down (of which £6.42 million was outstanding at the year-end) of between 2.5% and 4.0% over LIBOR with the interest rate payable dependent upon the ratio of the amount drawn down to adjusted EBITDA. In addition to the quarterly repayments referred to above, the Company undertook to reduce the amount drawn down under the Revised Loan Facility by an aggregate of £1.1 million on or before 30 June 2019. Of this £1.1 million, certain of the Directors undertook to provide, in aggregate, £0.5 million. This new capital is to be in the form of either new subordinated loan or equity capital, or a combination of the two. Those Directors propose to meet that undertaking by participating in the Firm Placing in the amount of, in aggregate, £700,000, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in further detail in the Circular. The net proceeds of the Firm Placing and the Open Offer are to be used to reduce the Revised Loan Facility as described above and to support the operating cash flow of the Group. The Board is continuously assessing the Company's estate to identify where improvements can be made. Where sites are underperforming, turnaround strategies have been implemented and, in many instances, significant improvements in performance have been made. Where the Board believes that it is in the shareholders' interest, sites will be sold and the proceeds used to pay down debt. The Firm Placing Subject to, inter alia, Admission, the Company will issue 75,000,000 Firm Placing Shares which will raise approximately £3.0 million, before expenses, and approximately £2.8 million after the expenses of the Firm Placing (which are estimated to be approximately £0.2million (excluding VAT in total). The Firm Placing Shares have been conditionally placed by Cenkos, as agent for the Company, with institutional and other investors, including members of the Board. Application will be made for the Firm Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to become effective on 2 May 2019. The Firm Placing is conditional, inter alia, upon: (a) the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting;

(b) the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission; and

(c) Admission becoming effective by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 2 May 2019 or such later time and/or date (being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 30 May 2019) as Cenkos and the Company may agree. If any of the conditions are not satisfied, the Firm Placing Shares (and the Open Offer Shares) will not be issued and all monies received from the Placees and Qualifying Shareholders will be returned to them (at the Placees' and Qualifying Shareholders' risk and without interest) as soon as possible thereafter. The purpose of the General Meeting is to seek approval from Shareholders of the Resolutions to enable the Transaction to proceed. The Firm Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Firm Placing will represent approximately 53.2 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital assuming full take-up of the Open Offer. The Firm Placing Shares will, following Admission, rank in full for all dividends and distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company after the date of their issue and will otherwise rank pari passu in all other respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares. The Issue Price is at a 32.8 per cent. discount to the closing mid-market price of 5.95 pence per Ordinary Share as at 11 April 2019 (being the latest practicable date prior to the announcement of the Firm Placing and the Open Offer). Cenkos, as agent for the Company, has conditionally agreed to use its reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for the Firm Placing Shares at the Issue Price under the terms of the Firm Pacing and Open Offer Agreement. The Firm Placing is not underwritten and is not subject to clawback. The obligations of Cenkos under the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement are conditional, inter alia, upon Admission having occurred by not later than 2 May 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed, being no later than 30 May 2019), there being prior to Admission no material breach of the warranties given to Cenkos, and Shareholders passing the Resolutions at the General Meeting. The Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement contains warranties from the Company in favour of Cenkos (for itself and as agent for each of the Placees) and in relation to, inter alia, the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and certain other matters relating to the Group and its business. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify Cenkos in relation to certain liabilities that it might occur in respect of the Firm Placing and the Open Offer. The Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement also contains certain warranties given by the Directors who are members of the Concert Party in relation to the Concert Party. Cenkos may terminate the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement in specified circumstances (including for breach of warranty at any time prior to Admission, if such breach is reasonably considered by Cenkos to be material in the context of the Firm Placing and the Open Offer). If the conditions of the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement are not fulfilled on or before the relevant date in the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement, application monies will be returned to applicants without interest as soon as possible thereafter. Details of the Open Offer The Company is proposing to raise up to £0.25 million before expenses from existing shareholders in the Company under the Open Offer. A total of, in aggregate, up to 6,294,262 Open Offer Shares are available to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Open Offer at the Issue Price, payable in full on acceptance. Any Open Offer Shares not subscribed for by Qualifying Shareholders will be available to Qualifying Shareholders under the Excess Application Facility. The balance of any Open Offer Shares not subscribed for under the Excess Application Facility will not be available to Placees under the Firm Placing. Qualifying Shareholders may apply for Open Offer Shares under the Open Offer at the Issue Price on the following basis: 2 Open Offer Shares for every 19 Existing Ordinary Shares registered in their name on the Record Date. Entitlements of Qualifying Shareholders will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Open Offer Shares. Fractional entitlements which would otherwise arise will not be issued to the Qualifying Shareholders but will be made available under the Excess Application Facility. The Excess Application Facility enables Qualifying Shareholders to apply for Excess Shares in excess of their Open Offer Entitlement. Not all Shareholders will be Qualifying Shareholders. Shareholders who are located in, or are citizens of, or have a registered office in certain overseas jurisdictions will not qualify to participate in the Open Offer. The attention of Overseas Shareholders is drawn to paragraph 6 of Part III of the Circular. Valid applications by Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders will be satisfied in full up to their Open Offer Entitlements as shown on the Application Form. Applicants can apply for less or more than their entitlements under the Open Offer but the Company cannot guarantee that any application for Excess Shares under the Excess Application Facility will be satisfied as this will depend in part on the extent to which other Qualifying Shareholders apply for less than or more than their own Open Offer Entitlements. The Company may satisfy valid applications for Excess Shares of applicants in whole or in part but reserves the right not to satisfy any excess above any Open Offer Entitlement. The Board may scale back applications made in excess of Open Offer Entitlements pro rata to the number of excess shares applied for by Qualifying Shareholders under the Excess Application Facility. Application has been made for the Open Offer Entitlements to be admitted to CREST. It is expected that such Open Offer Entitlements will be credited to CREST on 15 April 2019. The Open Offer Entitlements will be enabled for settlement in CREST until 11.00 a.m. on 30 April 2019. Applications through the CREST system may only be made by the Qualifying CREST Shareholder originally entitled or by a person entitled by virtue of bona fide market claims. The Open Offer Shares must bepaid in full on application. The latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms or CREST applications and payment in respect of the Open Offer is 11.00 a.m. on 30 April 2019. Qualifying Shareholders should note that the Open Offer is not a rights issue and therefore the Open Offer Shares which are not applied for by Qualifying Shareholders will not be sold in the market for the benefit of the Qualifying Shareholders who do not apply under the Open Offer. The Application Form is not a document of title and cannot be traded or otherwise transferred. Further details of the Open Offer and the terms and conditions on which it is being made, including the procedure for application and payment, are contained in Part III of the Circular and on the accompanying Application Form. The Open Offer is conditional on the Firm Placing becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects and not being terminated before Admission (as the case may be). The principal conditions to the Firm Placing are: (a) the passing of all of the Resolutions at the General Meeting;

(b) the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement having become unconditional in all respects (save for the condition relating to Admission); and

(c) Admission becoming effective by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 2 May 2019 or such later time and/or date (being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 30 May 2019) as Cenkos and the Company may agree. Accordingly, if these conditions are not satisfied or waived (where capable of waiver), the Open Offer will not proceed and the Open Offer Shares will not be issued and all monies received by Computershare will be returned to the applicants (at the applicants' risk and without interest) as soon as possible thereafter. Any Open Offer Entitlements admitted to CREST will thereafter be disabled. The Open Offer Shares (and the Firm Placing Shares) will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of their issue. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Admission of the Open Offer Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 May 2019 at which time it is also expected that the Open Offer Shares will be enabled for settlement in CREST. Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement Pursuant to the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement, Cenkos Securities has agreed to use its reasonable endeavours as agent of the Company to procure subscribers for the Firm Placing Shares at the Issue Price. The Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement provides, inter alia, for payment by the Company to Cenkos Securities of a corporate finance fee and commissions based on certain percentages related to the number of Firm Placing Shares placed by Cenkos Securities and issued Open Offer Shares, multiplied by the Issue Price. The Company will bear all other expenses of and incidental to the Firm Placing and the Open Offer, including printing costs, Registrar's and Receiving Agent's fees, all legal and accounting fees of the Company and of Cenkos Securities, all stamp duty and other taxes and duties where payable. The Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement contains certain warranties and indemnities from the Company in favour of Cenkos Securities, all of which are customary for a document of this nature, and is conditional, inter alia, upon: (a) Shareholder approval of the Resolutions at the General Meeting;

(b) the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement having become unconditional in all respects (save for the condition relating to Admission) and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms; and

(c) Admission becoming effective not later than 8.00 a.m. on 2 May 2019 or such later time and/or date as the Company and Cenkos Securities may agree, being not later than 30 May 2019. Cenkos Securities may terminate the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement in certain circumstances, if, inter alia, the Company is in material breach of any of its obligations under the Firm Placing and Open Offer Agreement; if there is a materi al adverse change in the condition, earnings, business, operations or solvency of the Company; or if there is a material adverse change in the financial, political, economic or stock market conditions, which in their respective reasonable opinion makes it impractical or inadvisable to proceed with the Firm Placing and the Open Offer. Rule 9 of the Takeover Code and Jonny Plant Adam and Sam Kaye are brothers and are members of a wider Concert Party comprising a number of their extended family members who have an existing shareholding in the Company (as well as interests in other Kaye family related quoted companies including Everyman Media Group plc, Comptoir Group plc and Richoux Group plc, and, prior to its sale to TPG Capital LLC, Prezzo plc). Due to their close family link, Adam and Sam Kaye and members of their extended family are presumed to be acting in concert for the purposes of the Takeover Code and accordingly their beneficial interests in the Company are Attachments Original document

