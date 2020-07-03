Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tasty plc    TAST   GB00B17MN067

TASTY PLC

(TAST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 11:35:12 am
2.75 GBX   -3.51%
02:19pTASTY : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020
PU
03/23TASTY : Statement re Restaurant Closures – 23rd March 2020
PU
03/17TASTY : Preliminary Results – 17th March 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tasty : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

3 July 2020

Tasty plc

("Tasty" or the "Company")

Statement re redundancies

Further to the Company's announcement on 26 June 2020 regarding the phased opening of a limited number of sites over the next few weeks, given the anticipated drop in footfall due to the continuing restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, the Board has come to the difficult decision that staff numbers need to be reduced accordingly. Consequently, some 284 staff members (representing approximately 32 per cent. of the total workforce) have been made redundant across our restaurants and Head Office. Clearly, this decision has been very difficult for everyone involved and throughout this process our priority has been to support those that have been affected.

The board of directors is exploring ways to minimise costs and to strengthen the balance sheet including investigating the possibility of new debt and / or equity capital and also discussing terms with landlords and trade creditors. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Tasty plc

Tel: 020 7637 1166

Jonny Plant, Chief Executive

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker) Mark Connelly / Katy Birkin / Cameron MacRitchieTel: 020 7397 8900

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of the announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Tasty plc published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TASTY PLC
02:19pTASTY : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020
PU
03/23TASTY : Statement re Restaurant Closures – 23rd March 2020
PU
03/17TASTY : Preliminary Results – 17th March 2020
PU
2019TASTY : PDMR Shareholding – 23rd October 2019
PU
2019TASTY : Posting of annual report and notice of AGM – 7th May 2019
PU
2019TASTY : Results of open offer – 2nd May 2019
PU
2019TASTY : Results of AGM – 2nd May 2019
PU
2019TASTY : Director PDMR Shareholding – 2nd May 2019
PU
2019TASTY : RNS Placing – 12th April 2019
PU
2019TASTY PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.04 GBP for 19 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 44,6 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net income 2019 -0,27 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net cash 2019 2,92 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,02 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 028
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart TASTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Tasty plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TASTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Jonathan Plant Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Samuel Kaye Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Lassman Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Mayuri Kantilal Vachhani Finance Director
Adam Kaye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TASTY PLC4.40%5
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.8.95%22 498
ARAMARK-49.42%5 545
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-10.78%3 483
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.46%3 046
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.34%2 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group