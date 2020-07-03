Tasty : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020

3 July 2020

Tasty plc

("Tasty" or the "Company")

Statement re redundancies

Further to the Company's announcement on 26 June 2020 regarding the phased opening of a limited number of sites over the next few weeks, given the anticipated drop in footfall due to the continuing restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, the Board has come to the difficult decision that staff numbers need to be reduced accordingly. Consequently, some 284 staff members (representing approximately 32 per cent. of the total workforce) have been made redundant across our restaurants and Head Office. Clearly, this decision has been very difficult for everyone involved and throughout this process our priority has been to support those that have been affected.

The board of directors is exploring ways to minimise costs and to strengthen the balance sheet including investigating the possibility of new debt and / or equity capital and also discussing terms with landlords and trade creditors. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

