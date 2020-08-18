Log in
07:01aTASTY : Trading Update – 18th August 2020
PU
07/22TASTY : Notice of AGM – 22nd July 2020
PU
07/03TASTY : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020
PU
Tasty : Trading Update – 18th August 2020

08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT

18 August 2020

Tasty plc

("Tasty" or the "Company")

Trading Update

Tasty (AIM: TAST), the owner and operator of restaurants in the casual dining sector, announces the following update, further to the announcements made on 26 June and 3 July 2020.

The Board confirms that the process of significantly reducing the workforce by more than 30% is substantially complete.

The phased reopening schedule has continued, principally to take advantage of the Government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme and reduced VAT. The Board expects to have up to 48 sites trading in August, which will represent approximately 86% of the estate. Most of the remaining restaurants are not planned to re-open for the foreseeable future and some of the restaurants which are currently open may need to close again should they not reach expected trading levels.

The Company has experienced a positive level of sales this month to date, temporarily supported by the increase in people staying in the UK this summer, Government initiatives and pent up demand following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions since March, however, the Board expects future trading to remain challenging.

The Board remains extremely cautious regarding trading in September and is continuing to explore ways to minimise costs and to strengthen the balance sheet including the possibility of new debt and/or equity capital. Discussions are also continuing with landlords and trade creditors to reduce current and future liabilities.

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Tasty plc

Tel: 020 7637 1166

Jonny Plant, Chief Executive

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated adviser and broker)

Mark Connelly / Katy Birkin / Cameron MacRitchie

Tel: 020 7397 8900

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of the announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Disclaimer

Tasty plc published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 11:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2019 44,6 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2019 -0,27 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2019 2,92 M 3,84 M 3,84 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,25 M 4,25 M 4,27 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 028
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart TASTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Tasty plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TASTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Jonathan Plant Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Samuel Kaye Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Lassman Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Mayuri Kantilal Vachhani Finance Director
Adam Kaye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TASTY PLC-15.75%4
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.38.98%29 747
ARAMARK-43.99%6 150
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.9.07%4 263
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.22%3 163
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.40%2 887
