Tata Communications : Bags Seven Awards at Frost & Sullivan's 2019 India ICT Awards

Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, received top honors at Frost & Sullivan's 2019 India ICT Awards, with four awards in the Enterprise Telecom Services category, one award in the Emerging Services category and two awards in the Enterprise Infrastructure category. The majority of awards won by Tata Communications this year are service provider awards, making them a coveted service provider for customers.

Congratulating Tata Communications on the occasion, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, 'Tata Communications' dedicated focus on improving customer experience has resulted in commendable performance across many product lines and business units. The company displayed clear thought leadership and is at the forefront of key emerging trends in the enterprise ecosystem. They strengthened their portfolio and infrastructure to meet the demands of the hybrid network and cloud future. To make its products and platforms more user-friendly, it also undertook several innovations. The company continues to provide best-in-class delivery and a strong service portfolio, enabling customers to easily scale and grow their business.'

Currently, in its 17th year, the 2019 India ICT Awards witnessed participation from leading industry professionals and corporates in the ICT sector and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 41 awards were presented across three categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services.

Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Communications, said, 'Receiving the prestigious Frost & Sullivan India ICT Awards year-on-year is a testament to our 'whatever it takes' philosophy and culture to better serve our customers. We are committed to offering best-in-class digital infrastructure services that help businesses stay ahead of emerging trends and transform the way they operate and serve their customers. At Tata Communications, we have built a dedicated organization that constantly looks at innovation to stay ahead of the ever-changing digital environment. It is with this aim that we shifted our strategy towards our Growth and Innovation services1 and it is great to see our Growth services2 recognized through these seven awards across categories.'

Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan's 2019 India ICT Awards:

Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year Award

Unified Communication (UC) solutions delivered as a service via hosted or cloud deployments are fast gaining acceptance in India. As technologies are maturing, businesses are becoming more confident about the effectiveness of these solutions. Service providers have started to address regulatory concerns or connectivity challenges. UC service providers are fast realizing that Indian businesses are no longer satisfied using standalone business communication tools. Instead, they now look for an all-in-one communication platform. Tata Communications has been leading the pack in terms of realizing the changing customer expectations and has been working towards understanding, developing, and enhancing its UC service offering portfolio. The company has been successful in achieving a healthy growth rate in 2018 for its UC services portfolio and has also added several new large companies as customers.

Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (Telco)

The volume and intensity of cyber security attacks have increased across enterprises. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) have realized the need to upgrade to a security infrastructure that can address modern-day threats. To improve the overall security posture for their enterprise, companies need to partner with a trusted security provider that has access to best-in-class technologies that have a threat-centric security framework, can automate threat identification and response, and provide 24×7 visibility into their enterprise network.

Tata Communications is a renowned telecom service provider whose strength lies in its large network coverage that is spread across 200+ countries. The company has a large portfolio of managed security services that includes Network and Infrastructure Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Threat Management, and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC). The Service Provider has partnerships and alliances with most leading security vendors and has a security framework that can detect, respond to, and manage cyber threats. Tata Communications has two Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in India that strive to provide innovative, scalable, and flexible security solutions with reduced Mean Time to Detect (MTTD)/Mean Time to Restore (MTTR) and built-in automation.

Managed Video Services Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications is one of the leading vendors in India and globally in the Video Managed Services industry. With a staggering number of global media hotspots-currently over 600-, an increasing number of data centers, and extended cloud-based capabilities, the company has established itself as the largest service provider in the delivery of video content and related services. With the advantage of being the number one, wholly-owned, and the world's largest fibre network, the company enjoys over 1.5 million square metres of data space and enables coherent and consistent management of global media operations and workflows. Combining the classic broadcast and the next-gen cloud capabilities, Tata Communications aims to bridge the gap between the rising consumer demands and the depth of capabilities for solution providers. The cloud-based managed service supports global media distribution requirements and OTT and mobility applications. On account of Tata Communications' global presence, innovation-driven approach, focus on high-quality service, and enhanced customer experience, the company has emerged as a leader in the Managed Video Services market.

SDWAN Service Provider of the Year Award

Indian and global enterprises are facing increased complexity in their networks and infrastructure due to the rise of different applications, clouds, data sources, and connections as they keep moving ahead in their digital journey.

Tata Communications has proactively recognized major enterprise networking challenges such as increasing network complexity, demand for application-aware networking, and virtualization in India. The company launched a unique and innovative service, IZO™ SDWAN, to enable global and Indian enterprises to reduce cost and complexity in networks and handle high-end applications effectively. The service provisioned directly or through partnerships, has now expanded to more than 150+ countries and is continuously growing.

Demonstrating a deep understanding of the varied requirements of enterprises, Tata Communications has launched two variants of IZO™ SD-WAN. IZO™ SDWAN Prime, which allows enterprises to use their existing routers, helping them reduce deployment cost; and IZO™ SDWAN Select, which requires new appliances but provides more flexibility. Realizing the cost-effective requirements of the Indian market, the company has unveiled the SDWAN Select basic tier offering with low-cost CPE and added URL based Zero Touch Provisioning. Tata Communications is now becoming a preferred digital transformation partner for enterprises and Government organizations in India.

Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year Award

Tata Communications has been able to recognize the shift towards hybrid/multi cloud requirements among enterprises in India. The company has developed a multi cloud portfolio that enables digital transformation for enterprises by bringing together all enterprise workloads on a single pane, yet giving each workload a choice of platforms to run on multiple models, such as public cloud (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure), Managed Hosting, etc.

Tata Communications' cloud management platform enables seamless integration of all types of cloud workloads into a single pane and provides easy accessibility and management of multiple cloud services to enterprises. To make customers' cloud adoption and management experience seamless, the company provides robust end-to-end managed service capabilities for a multi cloud environment that includes cloud architecture design, consulting, cloud migration, security, deployment and ongoing management across platforms and services. Tata Communications has maintained its leadership in the managed multi cloud service segment with continuous efforts to enhance multi cloud service capability, adding newer dimensions in terms of Go-to-Market and exceptional customer experience.

Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year Award

Direct cloud connectivity is mostly required by customers seeking security and high performance through lower latency, uptime, and SLAs. Cloud is no longer a differentiator but a core business enabler. As more critical workloads are shifted to the cloud, demand for private interconnectivity between enterprises and the cloud is on the rise. Tata Communications provides private network connectivity to the clouds by using their autonomous system, assigning non-routable IP addresses and coordinates with the cloud providers to whitelist routing tables.

Tata Communications is constantly investing in expanding its purpose-built network and infrastructure for enterprises. They are uniquely positioned to be the one-stop shop solution provider by providing end-to-end services with their Cloud interconnect service that extends seamlessly into global regions. They are also extensively working on their partnerships to deliver the most comprehensive enterprise WAN and cloud enablement platform.

Enterprise SIP Trunking Service Provider of the Year Award

As enterprises move to a converged platform, Tata Communications is helping enterprises connect over a state-of-the-art IP network and has partnered with various OTT players and System Integrators, making global voice and video communications easier and more economical to manage. Tata Communications is working towards its SIP Trunking solutions behaving as a single source for domestic and international calling, emergency services, as well as collaboration platforms.

Tata Communications is facilitating the digital enterprise of today by making use of APIs to support their service onboarding and have introduced the option of centralized billing which gives the customers a seamless, consolidated cost. The vendors' strong partner community and comprehensive product stack have positioned it as a global provider in Enterprise SIP Trunking service.

About the Awards

Frost & Sullivan's India ICT Awards contenders were judged on a variety of parameters including revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, the efficacy of innovation process, product service, positioning, and so on. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.