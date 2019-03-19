Tata Communications : China Telecom Global partners with Tata Communications to bring its customers' IoT devices worldwide connectivity
0
03/19/2019 | 10:20pm EDT
China Telecom Global and Tata Communications are working together to launch a global Internet of Things (IoT) service in the Chinese market. The partnership will allow companies to deploy and manage IoT devices easily and cost-effectively within China and internationally across multiple industries, including consumer and industrial electronics manufacturing, automotive, transport and logistics.
China Telecom Global and Tata Communications will cooperate to support global IoT opportunities. The Tata Communications MOVE™ service leverages the company's relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide, to ensure that a new IoT-enabled wearable device or automotive system, for example, can be instantly connected, anywhere in the world. With this platform and capabilities, China Telecom Global will be able to enhance the global reach of its IoT offering, and address the needs of both Chinese and overseas based corporations.
'Through our Tata Communications MOVE™ platform and this partnership with China Telecom Global, we look forward to helping to eliminate the complexities that businesses may face when deploying new IoT devices, and accelerate the time-to-market for new innovative IoT-enabled services in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.'
Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications
Through this partnership, China Telecom Global also provides Tata Communications with connectivity for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tata Communications can also leverage China Telecom's vast 4G network resources to support its customers with competitive and high-quality IoT connectivity in the Greater China market. For specific vertical industries such as automotive, China Telecom Global will provide Tata Communications with IoT connectivity solutions that are compliant with Chinese market requirements.
According to the China Economic Information Service, China's IoT industry achieved a compound annual growth rate of more than 25% between 2009 and 2017, and by the end of 2018, the organisation's Annual IoT Industry Development Report of China valued this market at an estimated CNY 1.5 trillion (USD 222.6 billion). Furthermore, GSMA Intelligence expects there to be 13.8 billion industrial IoT connections globally by 2025, with almost a third, or 4.1 billion, of these connections to stem from Greater China.
'We want to grab our share of the rapidly growing Chinese IoT market,' said Mr. Deng Xiaofeng, CEO of China Telecom Global. 'China Telecom Global is working closely with Tata Communications to pave the way for innovative and advanced IoT solutions across industries. We're able to offer our customers the borderless, reliable and affordable network connectivity they need for their different IoT devices. As the volume of connected 'things' continues to grow, we are able to give our customers complete visibility and control to make the management of hundreds of thousands of IoT devices easier on a global scale. We also look forward to providing Tata Communications' customers with reliable IoT connectivity in the Greater China region.'
'The very nature of IoT in areas like automotive infotainment and air travel means that these 'things' require borderless, secure and scalable connectivity to allow businesses to capture, move and manage the valuable information they generate on a global scale,' said Mr. Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications. 'Through our Tata Communications MOVE™ platform and this partnership with China Telecom Global, we look forward to helping to eliminate the complexities that businesses may face when deploying new IoT devices, and accelerate the time-to-market for new innovative IoT-enabled services in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.'
This partnership means that the multinational customers of China Telecom Global and Tata Communications will be able to deploy IoT services across each other's networks and capitalise on the growth of the global IoT market.
Ends...
About Tata Communications
Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today's fast- growing digital economy.
The company's customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes, and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.
The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network, which is the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network.
Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, and it serves customers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide through its technology capabilities and partnerships.
China Telecom Global Limited ('CTG') is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited ('China Telecom'), ranked 141st in Fortune Global 500 of 2018. Established in 2012, headquartered in Hong Kong, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world by leveraging on its abundant resources in mainland China. China Telecom has branches or subsidiaries in 39 countries and regions, 176 overseas PoPs, and more than 42T capacities in international connectivity bandwidth and intercontinental capacity. By tapping into its network resources of 38 submarine cables (China Telecom was involved in the construction of more than 10 of those cables) and leveraging direct connection to more than 10 neighbouring countries and regions via terrestrial cables, CTG has forged its global layout of service network and network capacity. Targeting international carriers, multinational corporation clients and overseas Chinese, CTG provides customised and cost-effective integrated communications solutions and diversified telecom services to cater to their global business needs. Its services include internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband, unified communications, internet data centre, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed and mobile voice and value added services, professional services and industry solutions, telecom operation consultancy and service outsourcing.
Sara Cheung / Elaine Chao
LEWIS Global Communications
+852 3944 5008 / +852 3944 5022
hkctg@teamlewis.com
Forward-looking and cautionary statements
Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports. The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.
Tata Communications Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 02:19:10 UTC