Tata Communications : named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, for sixth year running

Tata Communications, a leading digital infrastructure provider, has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global [1], for the sixth consecutive year. This Magic Quadrant examines network service providers and their offerings, assessing them in terms of their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

'This recognition by Gartner and our recent network transformation projects globally, demonstrates that we're now the digital infrastructure partner of choice for businesses looking to innovate and grow in this data-powered, cloud-first world'. Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications

According to the report, 'In the past 12 months, Gartner has observed continued evolution of enterprise requirements and buying criteria for global networks. Enterprises are focusing on increasing the agility of their networks and on services that can enable their adoption of cloud IT delivery and eventual adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). This is leading to most new global networks being based on SD-WAN and making greater use of the internet as a primary WAN transport.'

Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications, said: 'As enterprises look to transform how they operate and engage with their customers by leveraging the cloud and the latest digital platforms, they need a rock-solid foundation for these new services - and that's what our network is. Innovations such as AI and IoT open up a world of possibilities for businesses, but they can also add complexity at the network level. Our global network services detangle this complexity, and enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation to boost their competitiveness.'

According to Gartner, 'The market for global network services continues its rapid evolution. In response to enterprise demand for WANs that can support cloud IT delivery and achieve much higher levels of agility, network service providers (NSPs) have been deploying a range of new software-based networking services. They are also changing their business models to allow for more flexible sourcing. This Magic Quadrant focuses on these transformational technologies and/or approaches that deliver on the future needs of the enterprise, rather than simply concentrating on legacy services.'

Anthony Bartolo adds: 'To us, this recognition by Gartner and our recent network transformation projects for customers worldwide, demonstrates that we're now the digital infrastructure partner of choice for businesses looking to innovate and grow in this data-powered, cloud-first world. We're seeing growing demand for our software-defined hybrid networking capabilities, including our IZO™ Internet WAN and IZO™ SDWAN services, which enable enterprises to combine the scalability and cost-effectiveness of the public Internet with the resilience and reliability of a private network. We're committed to continuing to future-proof our network services offering as our customers' demands continue to evolve.'

Tata Communications' IZO™ cloud enablement platform now offers enterprises reliable connectivity in more than 150 countries and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants. This portfolio of services, as well as Tata Communications' other network, cloud, mobility, IoT, collaboration and security solutions, are underpinned by the company's global network infrastructure, which carries around 30% of the world's internet routes.

