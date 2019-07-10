Log in
Tata Communications : recognised as Finalist for 2019 Microsoft Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year

07/10/2019 | 01:48am EDT
Mumbai- July 10, 2019

Tata Communications, the leading global digital infrastructure provider, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

'We're honoured to be named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year award,' said David Spears, Global Director, UCaaS - Microsoft Cloud Solutions, Tata Communications. 'Tata Communications has been a strategic cloud and communications partner for Microsoft globally and we share their vision to provide Intelligent Communications to enterprises. Tata Communications with Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams has enabled customers to leverage the powerful combination of Microsoft 365 with Microsoft Teams, offering truly borderless, seamless collaboration. We believe in the power of intelligent cloud-based applications to drive agility, productivity and scale and this is evident in our association - from being a partner for Skype for Business to now enabling enterprises build a Modern Workplace through Microsoft Teams. We look forward to continuing this incredible association.'

The Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year Award recognises partners with proven expertise in delivering transformative calling and meetings solutions with Microsoft Teams.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Tata Communications was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Intelligent Communications.

'It's an honour to recognise finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,' said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. 'These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honoured to congratulate each winner and finalist.'

Tata Communications has been successfully working together with Microsoft globally which has enabled the companies to collectively drive innovation and support customers to build an Intelligent Enterprise through cloud, unified communications, IoT and connectivity. Over the years, from aligning efforts across Skype Operations Framework (SOF), Direct Routing for Microsoft TEAMS, Azure ExpressRoute, to forming an award winning IoT partnership and delivering a smart hybrid cloud with Microsoft Azure managed through a single pane of glass, Tata Communications has collaborated extensively with Microsoft to build intelligent cloud, intelligent edge solutions.

As of April 2019, Tata Communications has been recognised as a Gold Microsoft Partner for Cloud Platform and Datacentre competencies which is reserved for Microsoft partners that demonstrate the highest, most specialised capability to meet customer needs.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Click here to know more about the Tata Communications and Microsoft's joint offerings and capabilities.

Shahnaz Mansoor
Tata Communications
+91 98339 96903
shahnaz.mansoor@tatacommunications.com 		Hannah Taylor
H+K Strategies
+44 (0) 20 7413 3171
hannah.taylor@hkstrategies.com
Tata Communications Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 05:47:03 UTC
About