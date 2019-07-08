TCS a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services: NelsonHall

Cited as Key Strengths were Tata Consultancy Services' Intellectual Property, Dedicated Practice for Digital Workplace Services, and Enterprise Intelligent Automation Unit

LONDON | MUMBAI, July 8, 2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Advanced Digital Workplace Services.

TCS' intellectual property in support of digital workplace services (ignioTM, MyPC for self-heal, Mobitio mobility platform), and dedicated practice for digital workplace services to meet the ever-evolving expectations of the end-user, were cited as key strengths.

'Enterprises are levering digital technologies in the workplace to improve the end-to-end employee experience and foster a culture of growth and innovation,' said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. 'Our Leadership position is a testament to our consulting strength, Business 4.0™ framework, and ability to deliver the right digital experience by transforming all the aspects of the customer's workplace and ability to meet our customers' future requirements.'

TCS has a comprehensive set of digital workplace services to create intuitive, immersive and intelligent workplaces, enabled by user empathetic design and agile execution to create delightful employee experiences. This is characterized by:

Zero Touch IT: Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), powered by ignio™, a cognitive automation platform that uses its pre-built body of knowledge and context awareness to diagnose and fix IT operational issues autonomously

Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), powered by ignio™, a cognitive automation platform that uses its pre-built body of knowledge and context awareness to diagnose and fix IT operational issues autonomously Use of Next Gen Technologies: Speech analytics, biometrics, experience analytics and other emerging technologies

Speech analytics, biometrics, experience analytics and other emerging technologies Empowered User Experience: Persona-based omnichannel experience, leveraging a one-click solution for intuitive and immersive support

TCS' digital workplace services include:

· Digital Service Desk: Leverages TCS-built intellectual property such as Mobitio™, ignio, chatbots, digital assistants, speech recognition technology, and gamification. Mobitio is an enterprise mobility platform embedded with intelligent automation and real-time analytics to provide location-aware services, creation and tracking of service requests on the go, and enterprise social collaboration.

· Digital Workplace Studio: Monitors the end user landscape in real time, identifies potential causes of user issues, and triggers automated resolution. This helps enhance user productivity and experience.

· TCS Intellispace: Delivers a smart and intelligent workplace that provides a highly intuitive and immersive end user experience.

'With greater adoption of AI, analytics, advanced NLP and machine learning, enterprises are providing a more personalized approach and enabling wider enterprise collaboration to improve overall employee experience,' said John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst, NelsonHall. 'TCS provides industry-specific offerings across retail, life sciences, manufacturing, and utilities. With its Business 4.0 framework, MFDM and Enterprise Intelligent Automation unit that drive automation, focus on design thinking, and use of AI, TCS is helping organizations resolve issues before they reach the end-user, and drive a more proactive approach to Digital Workplace Services.'

'Our design thinking-led consulting, customer-centricity, deep technical knowledge, investments in intellectual property, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes, enable us to help customers create a dynamic collaborative workplace for their employees,' added Krishna Mohan.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

Asia Pacific

Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: Joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

Central Europe

Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com

Phone: +49 172 6615789

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com

Phone: +46703178024

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA / Canada

Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4594