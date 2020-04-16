Tata Consultancy Services : 4Q Net Profit Hurt by Pandemic

By Matteo Castia

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said Thursday that net profit in its fiscal fourth quarter was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 stood at 80.49 billion Indian rupees ($1.06 billion), compared with INR81.26 billion a year earlier, the information-technology services company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Tata Consultancy was expected to post a net profit of INR82.32 billion, according to estimates on FactSet.

"The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter," Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Revenue rose to INR406.84 billion from INR392.03 billion a year earlier, the company said, while the quarter's order book was "the largest ever" on its records.

