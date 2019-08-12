Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Consultancy Services    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Consultancy Services : Asian share valuations fall as higher trade war risks priced in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 03:52am EDT
Man sits in front of a screen displaying stock information at a brokerage house in Jinhua

(Reuters) - Valuations of Asian shares have dropped sharply over the past month, as regional markets slumped after the United States escalated its trade war with Beijing by threatening to put tariffs on all its imports from China.

Asian stocks' average forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) fell to 11.1 times at the end of last week, compared with about 12.7 times a month ago, Refinitiv data showed.

Fears about trade war damage worsened after President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion (£249.11 billion) of Chinese imports not already covered by extra duties, starting Sept. 1.

"Trade tension appears to be well-priced, but we think rebound potential is low given our no-deal baseline," said Goldman Sachs in a report over the weekend.

"We no longer expect a trade deal before the November 2020 US presidential election," the brokerage said.

Through Aug. 9, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan <.MIAP00000PUS> had fallen 3.9% this month.

China, Hong Kong and India stocks saw the biggest declines in P/E ratios over the past one month, the data showed.

Despite the sharp fall, Indian shares remained the priciest in the region, with an average forward price/equities ratio of 16.06, highest among its regional peers, followed by Malaysia with a P/E of 15.49.

China stocks were trading at a P/E of 9.05, lowest in the region.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.05% 206.9 Delayed Quote.23.86%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES -0.52% 2246.25 End-of-day quote.18.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
03:52aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Asian share valuations fall as higher trade war risk..
RE
08/07EXCLUSIVE : China warns India of "reverse sanctions" if Huawei is blocked - sour..
RE
08/02TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Asian shares suffer a loss in July
RE
07/31Cognizant profit beats view; flags future softness in banking
RE
07/17TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Quartz-powered TCS BaNCS Network Named Best Blockcha..
AQ
07/16TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : NXP Partners with TCS to Transform its Enterprise Su..
AQ
07/16Nedbank Insurance's Core Transformation Powered by TCS BaNCS Wins 2019 Celent..
AQ
07/16TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/15TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : NXP Partners with TCS to Transform its Enterprise Su..
PU
07/11TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Launches Jile™ 3.0 to Help Companies Achie..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 591 B
EBIT 2020 400 B
Net income 2020 338 B
Finance 2020 532 B
Yield 2020 2,07%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,96x
EV / Sales2021 4,47x
Capitalization 8 429 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 2 151,37  INR
Last Close Price 2 246,25  INR
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.66%118 756
ACCENTURE35.79%122 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.76%120 594
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.92%72 785
VMWARE, INC.14.85%64 451
INFOSYS LTD19.86%47 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group