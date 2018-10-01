Log in
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services : Asian shares pared losses in September on easing trade worries

10/01/2018
FILE PHOTO: An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore's stock exchange

(Reuters) - Asian shares pared initial losses in September as trade worries eased somewhat to lift the regional assets in the second half of the month.

Last month, Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods, though the immediate tax levels were not as high as initially expected, easing fears of a sharp, sudden shock to global growth and lifting stock markets.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index <.MIAP00000PUS> fell 0.15 percent last month, after a 0.83 percent decline in August.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> topped regional loss makers last month, falling 7.37 percent, followed by India <.NSEI> which fell 6.42 percent.

Share indexes in New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam are the only ones in the region that have registered gains for 2018 in dollar terms, while the rest have suffered sharp declines.

New Zealand, India, and Malaysian stocks have the highest price-to-earnings ratio based on 12-month forward earnings in Asia, according to Refinitiv data.


(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 429 B
EBIT 2019 371 B
Net income 2019 307 B
Finance 2019 302 B
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 27,09
P/E ratio 2020 24,47
EV / Sales 2019 5,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Capitalization 8 194 B
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.93%112 939
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.44%138 284
ACCENTURE11.18%114 617
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.56%65 577
VMWARE, INC.24.53%63 693
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS8.63%44 539
