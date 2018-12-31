Log in
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services : Asian shares post sharpest losses in seven years in 2018

12/31/2018 | 11:25am CET
Tokyo Stock Exchange final session of 2018

(Reuters) - Asian stock markets ended 2018 with negative returns in dollar terms, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing profit growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 16 percent this year in its sharpest drop since 2011.

Chinese equities <.SSEC> were the top losers in the region, shedding about 29 percent in dollar terms, followed by Pakistan <.KSE> and South Korea <.KS11>.

(Graphic
: Asia-Pacific equities performance in 2018 link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GJ8lqq

This year's sharp declines have made regional stocks cheaper which could prompt bargain-hunting, some analysts said.

South Korean equities were the cheapest in the region with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8, followed by China's 9.9, Refinitiv data showed.


Graphic: Asia-Pacific equities valuations link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GLcN80

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 474 B
EBIT 2019 389 B
Net income 2019 320 B
Finance 2019 289 B
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 22,49
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
EV / Sales 2019 4,63x
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 7 115 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 2 122  INR
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES40.45%101 374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-26.33%101 231
ACCENTURE-8.67%92 517
VMWARE, INC.26.38%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.27%55 898
INFOSYS LTD26.18%40 042
