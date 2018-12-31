Tata Consultancy Services : Asian shares post sharpest losses in seven years in 2018

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 16 percent this year in its sharpest drop since 2011.

Chinese equities <.SSEC> were the top losers in the region, shedding about 29 percent in dollar terms, followed by Pakistan <.KSE> and South Korea <.KS11>.

(Graphic

: Asia-Pacific equities performance in 2018 link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GJ8lqq

This year's sharp declines have made regional stocks cheaper which could prompt bargain-hunting, some analysts said.

South Korean equities were the cheapest in the region with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8, followed by China's 9.9, Refinitiv data showed.



Graphic: Asia-Pacific equities valuations link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GLcN80

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)